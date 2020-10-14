55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball Corporation survey finds

British consumers increasingly support the idea of buying drinking water in aluminium ('aluminum') cans for on-the-go purchases, a new survey has revealed. The YouGov poll, commissioned by Ball Corporation ('Ball'), the world's leading producer of aluminium cans, questioned British consumer attitudes to on-the-go water purchases and found there is a growing thirst for retailers, and food and beverage outlets to sell water in cans.

The survey indicates that the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting consumer expectations and consumption patterns, with 79% of the 2,000+ UK adults polled agreeing that "As businesses return to usual, this is a valuable opportunity for retailers and brands to reconsider their approach to packaging". And 75% indicate that "Since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, (they) now feel that it is more important that retailers and brands consider the environment".

The study indicates that UK consumers would be much more willing to purchase water in can when supplied with the correct facts about aluminium recyclability and recycling rates. Just over half of adults (53%) are aware that aluminium is infinitely recyclable, whereas just less than half (47%) are aware that aluminium cans are the most widely recycled type of drinks container.55% of adults said they would be more likely to buy water in a can if they knew that the can is infinitely recyclable.

The YouGov data indicates that water in cans has not yet been widely available and so relatively few consumers have encountered such products. The polls results shows that younger consumers would be more willing to buy water in cans, with 25-34-year olds (51%) the most likely age group to do so, compared to 21% of those aged over 55.

Ana Neale, Director, Marketing and Strategic Planning, Ball Corporation, said: "The results of this survey indicate that once there is awareness of recyclability and availability, younger age groups, especially, will choose packaged water in cans. Just as we've seen in other beverages, we expect more and more brands to offer on-the-go water of all types in cans, which is good news for new and existing entrants to the category, and for the development of a truly circular economy."

[1] https://www.zenithglobal.com/news/uk-water-drinks-up-1-billion-litres-in-5-years

[2] Source: Recoup UK Household Plastics Collection Survey 2019

[3] Water UK (2018), trade association which represents the major water companies of the UK

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312541/Sstill_and_sparkling_water.jpg

SOURCE Ball Corporation