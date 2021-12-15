54gene Launches Diagnostic Arm 7RiverLabs to Boost Patient Health Outcomes

Since its launch in 2019, 54gene has driven genomics and molecular medicine throughout Africa. Formerly known as DiagnoseMe Africa, 7RiverLabs (named after the 7 major rivers on the continent), is designed to equalise precision medicine for African populations. Building on that vision, 54gene has domesticated diagnostic technology; eliminating the need for samples to be sent abroad for analysis, at a considerable cost to the patient. Physicians will now be able to detect and prevent diseases earlier, thereby helping to improve patients' treatment outcomes and quality of health.

As part of its mission to establish itself as a principal provider of diagnostic care driven by ultra-modern technology, 54gene has appointed its Chief Business Officer, Jude Uzonwanne as the diagnostic arm's interim-CEO.

Through the use of state-of-the-art laboratories and marked workflow improvements, over 300 critical molecular tests can now be performed safely and securely - covering oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing and sequencing, anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, microbiology, haematology as well as communicable and non-communicable diseases.

With some tests costing as little as a few thousand Naira - generally more affordable than the prevailing market rates - results, depending on the complexity, are provided in as little time as a few hours to a few days and are sent digitally to patients' physicians for follow-up.

On the launch of 7RiverLabs, 54gene Founder and CEO Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong commented, "Launching 7RiverLabs is a manifestation of one of the goals 54gene set out to achieve two years ago - to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes on the continent. With the range of tests 7RiverLabs offers, millions of Africans can begin to take greater control of their health. Our goal with this new diagnostics arm is to ensure that every African has access to our hubs offering advanced laboratory tests without having to pay an exorbitant out-of-pocket fee. Patients will receive speedy results that will guide their physicians in reducing late diagnoses leading to poor chances of survival, improve their treatment options and ultimately their quality of life."

Jude Uzonwanne commented, "7RiverLabs is complementing Government and industry efforts to attain the Nigerian Ministry of Health's mandate towards improved care for the general population. Hundreds of molecular tests will be made available for millions of people at a fraction of the cost of transporting samples overseas thereby helping to increase early disease-detection and screening rates and save lives. This is groundbreaking news for Nigeria; and as we forge trusted partnerships with leading health insurers, hospitals and healthcare professionals, we anticipate that hundreds more jobs will be created in our expansion of services across Africa".

As of 2021, the addressable market for medical tests in Sub-Saharan Africa is currently worth US$10 billion. At present, the majority of molecular tests are sent outside of the continent; investment in this sector will see the market witness an expected average rate of more than 4% growth per annum. This will be directly linked to affordability, accurate diagnoses and lighting quick turnaround times - all of which 7RiverLabs is positioned to deliver not only in Nigeria, but across the continent.

