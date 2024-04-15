50 Scholarships Empowering STEM & Sustainability Education for UK Youth

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit educational exchange organisation, is proud to announce the second year of Global STEM Innovators scholarships in the United Kingdom – equipping young people with access to STEM, sustainability, and global competence education.

AFS Global STEM Innovators

The AFS Global STEM Innovators is a five-week, full-scholarship exchange program, for 50 youth (ages 14 to 17), that fosters the understanding and skills needed to help the world transition to a more sustainable future. The program combines an interactive virtual exchange focused on global skills, and a week-long, in-person workshop focused on innovations in STEM. Scholars will explore sustainability and social impact through diverse perspectives, innovations, and real-world case studies, including opportunities to meet with STEM industry leaders and experts.

Upon program completion, scholars earn the award-winning AFS Global Competence Certificate and are invited to join the AFS Global STEM alumni community, which offers mentorship, networking, and further academic and professional development opportunities.

Program Dates

Application Deadline: 15 May 2024

Virtual Exchange: 8 July – 9 August 2024 (online)

(online) Workshop: 11-17 August 2024 (in-person)

Eligibility

Legal residence in one of the following postcode areas: Aberdeen (AB), Cardiff (CF), Darlington (DL), Newport (NP), Swansea (SA), or Teesside (TS)

(AB), (CF), (DL), (NP), (SA), or Teesside (TS) Birthdate: 1 January 2007 - 31 July 2010

AFS has partnered with Celtic English Academy in Wales to administer the program. Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, which supports AFS Global STEM programs to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions and improve the diversity of talent in STEM.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring positive change to their communities, and we are proud to empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution," says Daniel Obst, President & CEO of AFS. "Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial to create a more sustainable future."

To learn more or apply, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/innovators/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386290/AFS_Global_STEM_Innovators_UK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809272/AFS_Logo.jpg