5 Insights from INTREN GROUP's Immersive Event

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Unleashed - Experience is the future of marketing' event in Dubai, UAE was a gathering of the brightest minds in the industry, all united by a common goal: to explore and embrace the limitless potential of cutting-edge technologies like AR, VR, and AI. This immersive experience aimed to inspire and ignite the conversation of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of marketing. As we delve into the key takeaways from this event, one thing is certain: the future of marketing is here, and it's more exhilarating than ever.

First and foremost takeaway, the event highlighted the critical importance of immersing consumers in interactive experiences. Neuroscience research has demonstrated that multisensory stimuli lead to stronger memory formation and deeper engagement with brands and products. Brands are increasingly turning to immersive experiences that engage multiple senses, including sight, sound, touch, and even smell, to stimulate more areas of the brain and foster deeper cognitive processing. In today's era of information overload, brands face challenges in leaving a lasting impact on consumers. Immersive experiences offer a solution by drawing active attention, as Confucius famously said, "I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand."

Secondly, marketers often perceive advancements in technologies such as AR and AI as distant horizons, yet they are already reshaping the industry landscape. Jacqueline AlBoghdadi, CMO at AlShaya Group, echoed this sentiment during the launch event for Intren Labs in Dubai.

"Beyond the intricate jargon of AR and AI, beyond their applications in consumer experience, marketing, and content creation, lies a realm where many marketers perceive these advancements as distant horizons yet to be reached."

She further emphasized, "However, when we delve into the tapestry of today's consumer realities, observing the trends and the intricate dance between consumers and brands, it becomes abundantly clear: we are amidst an era where technology is not just a tool, but a necessity. It's a time that demands scaling, personalization, and the ability to infuse ideas seamlessly into the ongoing conversations of consumers."

Thirdly, the event highlighted two cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing marketing: Extended Reality (XR) and Conversational and Social AI. XR, including virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, offers immersive experiences bridging the physical and digital worlds. Meanwhile, Conversational and Social AI engages with customers in natural, conversational ways, providing personalized experiences.

Fourth, incorporating game elements into the user journey fosters a sense of achievement, competition, and community among users. Gamification also provides valuable data on user behavior, preferences, and motivations, enabling brands to optimize marketing strategies and drive engagement.

Lastly, in today's digital landscape, capturing and retaining consumer attention is crucial. Active attention strategies like gamification engage users and provide valuable data that translates into measurable KPIs driving growth. Leveraging these strategies allows brands to stand out, foster loyalty, and achieve success in a competitive market.

