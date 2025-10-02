4Way Foods Launches UK's New Online Supermarket for British & World Foods - With Plans to Use AI to Reshape Grocery Shopping

This new challenger supermarket combines everyday British essentials with hard-to-find global groceries, delivered nationwide, while developing AI-powered tools to make grocery shopping smarter and more personalised

LIVERPOOL, England, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Way Foods, a fast-growing online supermarket, has officially launched in the UK, offering customers a one-stop shop for both everyday British groceries and a wide range of authenticworld foods, including African, Caribbean, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latin American products.

Shoppers no longer need to visit multiple stores to find their weekly essentials and favourite hard-to-find ingredients. 4Way Foods brings everything together on a single platform, with nationwide delivery and competitive prices.

The Problem

UK shoppers often struggle to source authentic world foods while also needing everyday British staples. This usually means multiple trips to niche stores and supermarkets, driving up time and cost.

The 4Way Foods Solution



4Way Foods bridges the gap by combining a wide selection of mainstream groceries with authentic international products on one platform. From Heinz baked beans and Yorkshire tea to Fresh plantains, Mazoe drink, Nurishment, Indomie noodles, Jerk seasoning, Supermalt, and Basmati rice, the store offers a truly diverse shopping experience.

Why Now?

Shift in online grocery : Post-pandemic, the UK online grocery market surged, with Ocado, Tesco, and Sainsbury's competing but still leaving gaps in world foods.

: Post-pandemic, the UK online grocery market surged, with Ocado, Tesco, and Sainsbury's competing but still leaving gaps in world foods. Consumer demand : 1 in 5 UK households now regularly buy international foods, but access is fragmented (specialist shops, high street independents).

: 1 in 5 UK households now regularly buy international foods, but access is fragmented (specialist shops, high street independents). Convenience gap : Customers want both everyday British staples and authentic world foods, without juggling multiple shops.

: Customers want both everyday British staples authentic world foods, without juggling multiple shops. 4Way Foods enters at the right time: Combining both categories on one platform, with nationwide delivery, positions it as the "bridge" supermarket.

Future Plans: AI-Powered Grocery Shopping



What sets 4Way Foods apart is its forward-looking innovation. The company is currently developing agentic AI-powered shopping tools that act like personal shoppers, answering natural chat/voice questions like "What can I cook with these 3 ingredients?" or "Find me healthier alternatives under £20."

Planned features include:

Meal planning & smart baskets : AI will be able to build full weekly meal plans based on budget, preferences, or dietary needs, automatically populating the customer's basket.

: AI will be able to build full weekly meal plans based on budget, preferences, or dietary needs, automatically populating the customer's basket. Personalisation : The system will learn customer preferences over time — suggesting new products, remembering cultural recipes, and even tracking savings.

: The system will learn customer preferences over time — suggesting new products, remembering cultural recipes, and even tracking savings. Business side : For 4Way Foods' suppliers and merchants, AI will generate insights on inventory, demand prediction, and product trends, creating a data advantage.

: For 4Way Foods' suppliers and merchants, AI will generate insights on inventory, demand prediction, and product trends, creating a data advantage. Big picture: Instead of being "just another online grocery," 4Way Foods wants to pioneer AI-first shopping that redefines how people discover, plan, and buy food.

"We're not just building another online shop," said Larry Uriri, CEO of 4Way Foods. "We're creating a supermarket that truly reflects the diversity of the UK while embracing technology to make shopping simpler, smarter, and more personal."

Early Momentum



Since its soft launch two months ago, 4Way Foods has seen growing demand from customers across the UK, particularly among communities seeking authentic groceries that are often overlooked by mainstream retailers.

About 4Way Foods



4Way Foods is a UK-based online supermarket dedicated to combining British essentials with authentic world foods, delivered nationwide. Founded in 2025, the company's mission is to make grocery shopping more accessible, inclusive, and innovative, with AI-powered features in development to reshape the future of online supermarkets.

Media Kit, Interview Requests & Assets



View our full press kit (product images, founder bios, and brand assets):

Press Kit

Website: www.4wayfoods.com

Press Contact: Larry Uriri, info@4wayfoods.com

Head office: Liverpool