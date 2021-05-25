4me Closes Another Funding Round to Further Fuel Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me®, a SaaS provider of next-generation Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions, has secured $2.3 million in funding from Tornado Capital and Storm Ventures.

This investment comes after a very successful year where 4me saw revenue growth of over 50% and closed with a small profit. The additional funding will be used to grow all business areas from development and support to customer success, sales and marketing, primarily in the EMEA and APAC regions.

The 4me Service Management Solution

A team of service management experts developed 4me to help organizations stay in control of the services they outsource to managed service providers. 4me combines ITSM with ESM and SIAM capabilities, making it possible for all internal departments, such as IT, HR and Facilities, to collaborate seamlessly with each other and external providers.

The 4me service management solution is fast, intuitive and ready-to-use. In addition, their cloud-based application service supports any organization in optimizing their service management processes, allowing employees to focus on their actual jobs: creating value for their customers.

4me was recently recognized as Customers' Choice 2021 by Gartner Peer Insights' Voice of the Customer' in the category 'IT Service Management Tools'.

"4me is one of the few service management solutions that can handle the requirements of very large multinationals and the only one able to do this for large conglomerates," Cor Winkler Prins, CEO and co-founder of 4me, explained. "As organizations go through their digital transformation, employees expect to be able to obtain adequate support whenever they get stuck. What we provide is one place where employees can go to get help. It is their portal, and they know it is there for them. 4me ensures that their requests are routed to the right teams, whether internal or external. It can be a payroll question, an IT-related question or even a question about a coffee machine that broke down. What matters is that the employees feel supported, making them feel more confident and making them more productive."

Funding Round Led by Tornado Capital

This latest funding round was led by Dutch venture capital firm Tornado Capital BV and Storm Ventures, the well-known Silicon Valley firm that led the previous funding round, also opted to participate.

Roel de Hoop, Partner at Tornado Capital, is a well-known investor in the Netherlands with over 20 years of venture capital experience. One of his more notable successes was as a partner at Prime Ventures when he served on the board of Mendix, which was subsequently acquired by Siemens for about $700M.

Roel will now be serving on 4me's board of directors, joining CTO Laurens Pit, CEO Cor Winkler Prins and Arun Penmetsa of Storm Ventures. Roel de Hoop joins the board with significant industry knowledge, having worked together with both Laurens Pit and Cor Winkler Prins at Dutch software vendor Prolin before HP acquired it.

Companies are increasingly willing to invest in fast, ready-to-use enterprise service management tools that help their people feel supported and be more successful. 4me helps drive employee and enterprise productivity. Roel de Hoop - Partner at Tornado Capital

"I've been closely following 4me since the beginning, and they have done really well with their unique and innovative focus on enabling outsourcing," said Roel de Hoop. "It is apparent that companies are increasingly willing to invest in fast, ready-to-use enterprise service management tools that help their people feel supported and be more successful. 4me helps drive employee and enterprise productivity."

"I am very excited about this next phase, in which we intend to build on the success and further boost 4me's growth."

About 4me

4me, Inc. is the provider of 4me, a SaaS service management solution that allows large enterprises to collaborate seamlessly with their managed service providers while gaining real-time insight into the level of service they receive. Founded in 2010, 4me (an Alchemist Accelerator alumnus) is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.4me.com.

About Tornado Capital

Tornado Capital is a recently founded venture capital firm in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The fund invests in Growth Stage Enterprise SaaS companies and likes to get actively involved in the investments it makes. More information about Tornado Capital can be requested at info@tornadocapital.com.

About Storm Ventures

Storm Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based VC firm focused on building enterprise leaders as the first or early investor. Storm's current enterprise software investments include Algolia, AtScale, Digital Shadows, Engagio, Guidespark, MobileIron, Pipedrive, SourceClear, Swiftstack, and Talkdesk. For more information, visit: www.stormventures.com

For further information, please contact Aimee.hoskens@4me.com.

