4K Pro Gaming On! GIGABYTE AORUS Introduces 4K Tactical Gaming Monitors

AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors check all the boxes for next-gen gaming. The HDMI 2.1 support enables superfast gaming powered by the latest graphics cards. Combining the ultra-high 4K OLED panel with the esports-grade high refresh rates of up to 144Hz and up to 0.5ms super-fast response time, the new 4K trio can deliver incredibly smooth gameplay with amazing details. The VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 ensures true-to-life colors. Most importantly, these monitors carry AORUS's proud tactical DNA, built in with the exclusive AORUS tactical functions such as; Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, Active Noise Cancelling, and other in-game enhancements that help gamers get more out of the game!