4iQ and Alto Analytics Merge and Rebrand as Constella Intelligence

Constella to Help Organizations Anticipate and Defeat Digital Risk

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and MADRID, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4iQ, the leader in identity intelligence, and Alto Analytics, a leader in applying AI & data science to the digital public sphere, today announced the two companies have merged and rebranded as Constella Intelligence ("Constella"), effective immediately. With advanced analytics, deep human expertise, and broad data sets — from surface to dark web, including the largest breach data collection on the planet with over 100 billion attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages — Constella will help organizations anticipate digital risks and safeguard critical business interests.

Kailash Ambwani, CEO of 4iQ, will serve as CEO of Constella. Alejandro Romero, Founder and CEO of Alto Analytics, will serve as COO. Under their guidance, Constella will empower organizations and intelligence professionals with comprehensive digital risk protection that covers brand, executive, fraud, geopolitical and identity threats.

"Constella combines 4iQ's investigation platforms and proprietary data lake, which archives more than 45 billion identity records, with Alto's vast trove of public sphere data, advanced proprietary technology, and best-in-class analytics to enable organizations to anticipate and mitigate risks to their business, their people, and their reputations," said Ambwani. "We look forward to empowering those on the cyber frontlines with better anticipation of emerging threats, proactive analysis and adversary identification — so they can act before any harm is inflicted."

"Our combined capabilities enable us to take on some of the most important missions that our customers are pursuing as they combat new forms of digital risk," said Romero. "We're not just keeping our customers secure, we're making the world a safer place."

To defeat digital risk, Constella ensures that knowledge flows and teams work together across all areas of risk to safeguard key interests. The combination of artificial intelligence-enabled software, security analysts and data scientists, and exceptionally deep datasets translates directly into Constella customers being more empowered with unprecedented digital risk visibility and control.

"Through successful 4iQ Series C funding and the powerful combination of two market-leading organizations, Constella has incredible tools and resources to tackle the fast-evolving security landscape," said Alberto Yepez, Constella Board chair and co-founder and managing director of ForgePoint Capital, a leading investor. "I'm confident the synergies will drive seamless integration and I look forward to continued work with Kailash and the team."

As a global leader in Digital Risk Protection, Constella is determined to make the world a safer place. Already protecting more than 25 million users and over 100 organizations worldwide through a workforce of more than 200 employees, the new organization has its sights set on broadening its solution portfolio and growing its geographic footprint and customer base. Its diverse multinational team currently operates in more than 10 countries and is fully committed to becoming the most trusted partner for defeating digital risk. Learn more about Constella by visiting constellaintelligence.com.

About Constella Intelligence

Constella Intelligence is a leading global Digital Risk Protection business that works in partnership with some of the world's largest organizations to safeguard what matters most and defeat digital risk. Its solutions are broad, collaborative and scalable, powered by a unique combination of proprietary data, technology and human expertise—including the largest breach data collection on the planet, with over 100 billion attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages.

