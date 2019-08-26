4G Clinical Named Finalist for 2019 European Innovations Award

Prancer RTSM Selected for Innovation in Cohort Management for Highly Complex Trials

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical today announced its recognition as a finalist in the 2019 European Innovations Awards for its cutting-edge approach to cohort management within its randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) solution, Prancer.

Prancer's 100% configurable and flexible cohort management functionality allows sponsors to control critical, timely decisions as the study progresses without disruption to their study.

European_Innovation_awards_FINALIST

"To streamline the development process, sponsors are adding more flexibility into protocols so that clinical programs can pivot based on the results mid-study rather than waiting until database lock. This accelerates the path to approval, but requires nimble technology to operationalize," says Kathleen Greenough, Director, Client Solutions at 4G Clinical. "Our goal is to let the science lead, and ultimately get medications to patients faster. We are honored to be named a finalist in this year's European Innovations Awards."

Founded by Clinical Research News, the European Innovations Awards seeks to recognize outstanding examples of applied strategic innovation—partnerships, deployments, and collaborations that manifestly improve the clinical trial process. Winners will be announced at the SCOPE Summit Europe conference on 17-18 September in Barcelona, Spain.

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) for the global life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solution utilizing natural language processing (NLP) and integrated supply forecasting. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.4gclinical.com.

About Clinical Research News

Clinical Research News reports on innovative technologies from clinical trials to medical informatics. Technology continues to permeate all aspects of clinical trials and the patient experience, and the tools to support these efforts are maturing rapidly. ClinicalResearchNewsOnline.com and the Clinical Research News email newsletter provide authoritative news, views, and insights on the vast landscape of innovation between clinical trial management and delivery of care. Visit www.clinicalinformaticsnews.com

Contact:

Amy Ripston

amy@4gclinical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964841/European_Innovation_awards_FINALIST.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554411/4G_Clinical_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.4gclinical.com



SOURCE 4G Clinical