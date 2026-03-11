4dev.com Releases Contractor Market Report 2025 on the Growth of the Global Contractor Economy
11 Mar, 2026, 12:00 GMT
SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts from 4dev.com, in partnership with venture club The Ventures, have released the Contractor Market Report 2025 — a study examining how companies worldwide are reshaping hiring and payment practices in favor of independent specialists. The report finds that in 2024, contractors generated $1.5 trillion in client revenue, with independent work now accounting for 47% of the global workforce.
The research shows the market is shifting from an "employees-only" approach to a hybrid model, where contractors contribute not just to development but also to operationally critical functions like support, finance, and HR.
Key findings
- Large enterprises have institutionalized the contractor model. For example, the report highlights Google, with 54% contractors and 46% full-time employees, reshaping traditional corporate hiring structures.
- Companies plan to engage contractors more frequently than to expand their permanent headcount. In 2025, 48% of global CEOs planned to hire contractors. In the UK, 53% of small and mid-sized businesses expected to hire contractors, compared to just 21% planning to increase permanent staff.
- Remote hiring is widely perceived as higher quality. 83% of recruiters said remote work improved candidate quality. Meanwhile, 90% of contractors in Europe are not seeking full-time employment; instead, they choose contracting as a sustainable career path.
Geography
- Demand and jurisdictions are shifting: platform data indicates the U.S. as the primary demand driver, joined by global business hubs such as Cyprus and the UAE. Among emerging tech hubs, Armenia and Estonia distinguish themselves.
- The leading countries where companies using 4dev.com to pay contractors are based include the United States, Cyprus, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Armenia, and Estonia.
- Companies are expanding their search for talent. The report highlights Argentina, Georgia, and Serbia as regions where businesses are increasingly sourcing specialists. Notably, Cyprus is described as having a "dual role" — serving both as a location for company registration and as a source of contractors.
Payment growth trend
- Operational expertise is becoming more costly. The fastest-growing payouts were seen in Support (+38% to $2,025), HR & Recruiting (+26.7% to $2,754), and Finance (+21% to $1,966), reflecting increased investment in processes, quality, and compliance — not just product development.
- The highest payouts are found in expert roles. In 2025, the leading categories were Consulting ($3,730; +8.34%), Software Development ($3,364; +12.8%), Product Management ($3,215; +3.11%), HR & Recruiting ($2,754; +26.7%), and Project Management ($2,616; −0.2%).
Commentary
"Contracting has evolved far beyond a 'side-gig format' — it is now a growth infrastructure, particularly for companies hiring across multiple countries and aiming to keep payments, documentation, and risk under control. We increasingly see businesses building hybrid teams: a core in-house workforce, with scarce skills and project-based needs met through contractors. This trend is driving demand for support, HR, and finance functions, signaling a maturing market.The contractor economy is a complex ecosystem. Our analysis reveals several notable patterns: companies in traditional financial centers often hire specialists from more cost-efficient regions; cryptocurrencies are used in certain payment flows; and income levels vary significantly by specialization. Notably, the relationship between startups and independent specialists is now a defining trend in today's labor market. Startups operating with constrained resources are a perfect match for the flexibility contractors provide," said Mikhail Smirnov, Head of Marketing at 4dev.com.
About 4dev.com
4dev.com is a platform that automates payouts to remote employees and freelancers worldwide. The service helps companies build reliable payment and documentation workflows for international teams — especially where speed, predictability, and compliance requirements matter.
The full report and additional comments are available upon request.
