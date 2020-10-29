42Gears Launches Universal SNMP Management Technology

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced the launch of the Universal Simple Network Management Protocol Connector (or USNMP Connector), which empowers SureMDM customers to manage SNMP devices from the central SureMDM console. The USNMP Connector is an application of 42Gears' revolutionary Things Management Technology framework. Using this framework, admins can remotely manage devices and peripherals that are not based on generic operating systems such as Android, Windows, Linux or iOS.

"We are thrilled to make the new Connector available to our customers," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and CTO of 42Gears. "If you have SNMP supported devices connected to your office network, you can now easily discover, enroll and manage them from the cloud. No separate on-premise tool is necessary to manage SNMP devices. "

Features and benefits of the USNMP Connector include:

- Quick discovery and enrollment - SureMDM automatically discovers and enrolls SNMP devices into a company's SureMDM account

- Single Console for all kinds of devices - Admins can now manage SNMP devices alongside other company-owned and employee-owned devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops

- Cloud-based SNMP management - No matter where admins are, as long as they can access the SureMDM console, they can monitor and manage SNMP devices

The USNMP Connector is available now as part of SureMDM. Please contact your account manager or email sales@42gears.com with any inquiries. To learn more, visit the 42Gears blog .

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

