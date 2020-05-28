42Gears Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

SureMDM validated at Zebra's Solutions Center to provide enterprise-grade mobile device management solution to customers

FREMONT, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Partner, today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for SureMDM, its mobile device management solution. This designation indicates to customers and partners that SureMDM was successfully tested - confirming its performance and functionality with select Zebra devices. SureMDM also supports Zebra's LifeGuard™ Over-The-Air (OTA) updates for Zebra's Android™ devices enabling customers to better secure and manage Zebra's enterprise-class Android-based mobile computing devices, increasing front-line worker productivity.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

SureMDM by 42Gears represents a cutting-edge approach to Zebra rugged device management. It offers complete device lifecycle management, enabling IT to secure, monitor, and manage Zebra enterprise mobile computers from one intuitive central web console. SureMDM supports Zebra's LifeGuard™ for Android™, Zebra OEMConfig, Zebra StageNow and Remote Control with touch event injection.

Zebra Technologies' Validated Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers and RFID readers to meet user application-specific needs, and reduce both the risk and the deployment time for the user.

Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, 42Gears has tested SureMDM for its interoperability with select products, including the Zebra TC51 and Zebra TC52 touch computers.

"Both front-line task and service workers need secure and seamless access to business resources using their handheld devices to stay productive," said Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and COO of 42Gears. "SureMDM's integration with Zebra devices ensures that workers can securely access the business data and apps they need to efficiently perform daily tasks."

"Our mobile device management solution helps businesses secure and gain granular-level control over their Android-based Zebra rugged handhelds," added Prakash.

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

All of the features mentioned above are available publicly to all customers. We encourage businesses using Zebra devices to experience the power of mobility management by signing up for a fully functional free 30-day trial of SureMDM.

Website: www.42gears.com

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management tools two years in a row. offering SaaS and on-prefeatumise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com .

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg