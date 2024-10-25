40th Anniversary of CHINT: Global Customers Witness CHINT's Innovation and Development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (CHINT) 2024 Ou River Summit opened in Wenzhou from October 18 to 19, under the theme of "Green Forward". Government officials, scientists, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars, international organizations, and investors from around the world gathered together to discuss innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies that promote sustainability and smart solutions for the development of electric power and green energy.

CHINT 40th Anniversary Celebration was also held during the summit. It has gradually grown from a family workshop to an international enterprise engaged in the electricity and new energy industry over the past 40 years.

Cunhui Nan, the Chairman of CHINT said, "We will continue the innovation-driven development strategy with smart energy as the core, and constantly promote corporate transformation to empower the electricity and new energy industry to achieve sustainable development."

Meanwhile, the 2nd China-Europe-Africa Green Energy Development Forum was held together, focusing on cooperation among China, Europe and Africa in green energy development and helping participants discover new potential in the industry.

As a highlight, it is worth mentioning that lots of CHINT's overseas customers from transmission and distribution, new energy, engineering, housing construction and other fields participated in the 2(nd) China-Europe-Africa Green Energy Development Forum, the Digital & Intelligent Power Forum, Smart Energy Forum, and also visited CHINT's factories, projects. This is beneficial for more global customers to communicate and learn more about CHINT's development.

And after visiting CHINT's factories, global customers and product managers had a deep communication, and spoke highly of CHINT's technology and production standards.

Sam Fais, a customer who has long-term cooperation with CHINT, said, "The important thing I saw is that change, decisively making steps towards a greener direction. CHINT's decision to be quite active for the protection of environment in the planet. And as they have a very big footprint in the market, this will be fateful."

As the former economic and financial counselor Embassy of Italy, this is the first time for Fabrizio Costa to visit CHINT's projects and factories in Wenzhou and Shanghai. He also made positive comments on CHINT's products, working environment. Costa said:" The work conditions are high quality standards. The factories, the quality and the environment for workers are very impressive. And I think that CHINT has lots of capacity, the opportunities to grow again, not only in China, but also globally. "

Established in 1984, CHINT has grown through innovation and a relentless commitment to driving technology to become a global leader, with a comprehensive range of products and services that are second to none.

Moris Fais, a customer of CHINT from Greece，said："CHINT's ability to craft tailored solutions for customers across the globe truly stands out, meeting unique needs with precision in accordance with global technical standards. Their innovative approach is paving the way for smarter, more efficient energy systems worldwide."

Looking ahead, CHINT has ambitious plans for future development. These include expansion into smart grid technologies with a focus on AI-driven energy management systems, and further development of energy storage solutions to support renewable energy growth.

Carbon neutrality is also on the agenda with CHINT setting a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and promoting sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

Lily Zhang, the president of CHINT Global, said: "2024 is a significant milestone for CHINT. We're celebrating our accomplishment of becoming the world's leading intelligent energy solutions provider, which we've achieved through the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our global team. I'm excited to see how our journey progresses and what the future holds, particularly as the industry drives towards solving global challenges such as decarbonization."

The 40th anniversary is an important milestone in the development history of CHINT. Through its global expansion, the CHINT network now covers over 140 countries, with applications including low voltage, power transmission and distribution, water, gas, and electricity metering, and green energy. During the past 40 years, CHINT has always kept a "good gene" to analyze and understand the market, and win high-quality customers in the market. This gene will continue to help CHINT become the best enterprise all over the world in the future, including the next 40th anniversary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540386/image_5019413_20378288.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540387/image_5019413_20378476.jpg