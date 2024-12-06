40 Years of Last Christmas: Iconic Music Video Recreated with Andrew Ridgeley Cameo

The commercial pays homage to the original video by recreating unforgettable moments, including the iconic dinner table scene that has come to symbolize holiday warmth and togetherness. Adding to its resonance, the video features a special cameo from Andrew Ridgeley, co-founder of Wham!, adding an authentic link to the song's enduring legacy.

Speaking about the project, Ridgeley says:

"I am so pleased to have been a part of this year's Albert Heijn Christmas advert. Its affectionate and clever tribute to Last Christmas, achieved by its playful and faithful recreation of the video, is extremely well-produced and a testament to the song's place in the contemporary Christmas landscape."

Blending nostalgia with modern production techniques, the campaign pays tribute to the lasting cultural impact of Last Christmas while engaging new audiences. The release coincides with global celebrations of the song's anniversary, including BBC's forthcoming documentary, Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped, which delves into the cultural and historical significance of the music video.

The reimagining of Last Christmas reflects broader themes of connection and shared traditions—values that remain at the heart of holiday celebrations across the globe.

Albert Heijn's interpretation of the music video serves as a tribute to the role music and shared experiences play in shaping the festive season.

The film launched with a teaser on social media, featuring Albert Heijn's supermarket manager humming the tune of Last Christmas alongside Andrew Ridgeley, who playfully remarked, "One of my Christmas favorites." This lighthearted introduction was followed by the release of the full commercial, set to air throughout December on television and digital platforms.

