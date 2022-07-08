40 Best Wines in the World as judged at the International Wine Challenge 2022

Following a series of rigorous blind tastings, winners from sixteen countries were named the best wines in the world, as judged by a panel of leading global wine experts. Of these 40 exceptional wines, five were awarded the ultimate accolade of Champion, a title reserved for wines that are deemed the absolute best-in-class in the categories of red, white, sparkling, sweet and fortified.

NEW ZEALAND WINS CHAMPION WHITE TROPHY

For only the second time, the Champion White Trophy went to a New Zealand producer, Trinity Hill Wines, for its Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2020. The judges were impressed by its "expressive yet nuanced nose" while its environmental credentials were recognised with the IWC Sustainable Trophy. New Zealand was one of the top performing countries in this year's challenge, with a total of five wines in the top 40. Giesen Group had two wines in the top 40 with Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2019 receiving the IWC Organic Trophy and The Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2017 claiming the New Zealand Sweet Trophy. Fellow Marlborough producer, Yealands Estate Wines, beat wines across the globe to secure the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for its Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2021.

AUSTRALIA WINS INTERNATIONAL GRENACHE TROPHY FOR FIRST TIME EVER

Australia came second for Gold Medals in this year's competition and had an impressive four wines in the top 40 list. For the first time ever, an Australian producer, Pinnacle Drinks, won the International Grenache Trophy for its The Ethereal One Fleurieu Grenache 2020, which the judges described as "soft and juicy yet elegant." Tasmania cemented its reputation as one of the county's leading wine producing regions with House of Arras winning the Australian Sparkling Trophy for its EJ Carr Late Disgorged 2006 and the Australian White Trophy going to Tolpuddle Vineyard for its Chardonnay 2020.

SOUTH AFRICA RECLAIMS FAIRTRADE AWARD

South Africa reclaimed the IWC Fairtrade Award for the first time since 2018 with the Spar Reserve Chenin Blanc Fairtrade 2021 from Breede River Valley producer Uniwines. South African winemakers saw wide success in this year's awards with the Whitehall Chardonnay 2020 from Neil Ellis Wines winning the South African White Trophy and Bouchard Finlayson scooping the South African Red Trophy for its Tete de Cuvee Pinot Noir 2020.

Co-Chair Peter McCombie MW commented: 'The International Wine Challenge judging panel includes experts from all over the world and each trophy winning wine is tasted by at least three panels, meaning that each wine is judged as fairly as possible and entirely on its own merits. This year's top 40 features many familiar names but it is great to see wines from lesser-known regions standing up on the global stage too."

The 40 Best Wines in the World as judged by the International Wine Challenge 2022 include the below:

France Rare Champagne Millésime 2008 IWC Champion Sparkling Wine 2022, Champagne Trophy, Vintage Classic Blend Champagne Trophy France Maison Delas Frères Les Bessards 2019 IWC Champion Red Wine 2022, International Syrah Trophy, French Red Trophy, Hermitage Trophy, Rhone Red Trophy New Zealand Trinity Hill Wines Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2020 IWC Champion White Wine 2022, IWC Sustainable Trophy 2022, International Chardonnay Trophy, New Zealand White Trophy, Hawkes Bay Chardonnay Trophy Italy Tenuta Di Capezzana Vinsanto di Carmignano Capezzana Riserva 2014 IWC Champion Sweet Wine 2022, Italian Sweet Trophy Spain Bodegas Tradicion Oloroso Tradicion VORS IWC Champion Fortified Wine 2022, Sherry Trophy, Oloroso Trophy Australia The Ethereal One Fleurieu Grenache 2020 International Grenache Trophy, Australian Red Trophy, South Australian Grenache Trophy Australia Galway Pipe Rare Tawny 25 Years Australian Fortified Trophy Australia House of Arras EJ Carr Late Disgorged 2006 Australian Sparkling Trophy Australia Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2020 Australian White Trophy, Australian Chardonnay Trophy, Tasmanian Chardonnay Trophy New Zealand Yealands Estate Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2021 International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Trophy New Zealand Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2019 IWC Organic Trophy 2022, Marlborough Syrah Trophy New Zealand McArthur Ridge Southern Tor 2020 New Zealand Red Trophy, Otago Pinot Noir Trophy New Zealand Giesen The Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2017 New Zealand Sweet Trophy South Africa Spar Reserve Chenin Blanc Fairtrade 2021 IWC Fairtrade Award 2022 South Africa Neil Ellis Whitehall Chardonnay 2020 South African White Trophy, South African Chardonnay Trophy South Africa Bouchard Finlayson Tete de Cuvee Pinot Noir 2020 South African Red Trophy

The full list of Trophy and Champion award winners at the 2022 International Wine Challenge released on 7th July can be found here.

