4 Emerging Graft versus Host Disease Therapies That Could Change the Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

Key companies, such as CSL Behring, Equillium, Biocon, and medac, are advancing their assets through late-stage graft versus host disease clinical trials, driving innovation in the graft versus host disease market and creating significant growth opportunities.

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graft versus host disease (GvHD) is an immune-driven disorder caused by a complex interplay between the donor's and recipient's adaptive immune systems. It typically manifests in two main forms: acute (aGvHD) and chronic (cGvHD).

As per DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 60,000 allogeneic transplants and around 55,000 GvHD cases occurred in the 7MM in 2024. These numbers are projected to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Corticosteroids like prednisone and methylprednisolone are the primary first-line treatments, often combined with other immunosuppressants. Mild GcHD is managed with topical steroids, while systemic cases require stronger immunosuppressive therapy.

Several treatments for GvHD have received FDA approval in the US, including ORENCIA (abatacept), JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib), IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), and REZUROCK (belumosudil), among others. In the upcoming GvHD treatment market landscape, there are a plethora of companies investigating agents in various stages of development.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for GvHD is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2024 with a significant CAGR of 8.2% by 2034. This anticipated growth is driven by advancements in treatment options, greater healthcare access, and a rising prevalence of the condition, which together foster higher demand for innovative and effective therapies.

The current pipeline for graft versus host disease includes a range of drugs with diverse mechanisms of action (MoA). CSL964 (Alpha 1 Antitrypsin), EQ001 (Itolizumab; Bmab600), MaaT013, and MC0518 are the most promising drugs that are in the late-stage of development for GvHD treatment. Ongoing research and current trials have the potential to change the GvHD market.

Apart from this, several GvHD drugs currently in the early stages of development include RLS-0071 by ReAlta Life Sciences, Vimseltinib by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, ASC-930 by ASC Therapeutics, RGI-2001 by REGiMMUNE, CYP-001 by Cynata Therapeutics, arsenic trioxide (As2O3) by BioSenic (Medsenic), TRX103 (Tregs) by Tr1X, TCD601 (Siplizumab) by ITB-MED, F-652 by Evive Biotech, RHPRG4 by Lubris BioPharma, XBI302 by Xbiome, RG6287 by Genentech, ALTB-168 by AltruBio, and SER-155 by Seres Therapeutics.

Now, let's examine the late-stage pipeline therapies under investigation for GvHD treatment

CSL Behring's ZEMAIRA

CSL964 Alpha-1 Antitrypsin, an Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (A1-PI) developed by CSL Behring, is being studied for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) and for the prevention of aGvHD in high-risk patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). It is currently in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of steroid-refractory aGvHD and is also being evaluated in Phase II/III trials for its potential in preventing aGvHD.

Equillium/Biocon's EQ001

EQ001 (Itolizumab; Bmab600) is a first-in-class immune-modulating antibody that targets CD6 to suppress the activation and migration of harmful T cells responsible for releasing pro-inflammatory cytokines in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions such as GvHD, moderate-to-severe uncontrolled asthma, and lupus nephritis. By acting on the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway, Itolizumab selectively inhibits pathogenic effector T cells (Teffs) while preserving regulatory T cells (Tregs), which are essential for immune system balance.

Currently, EQ001 is undergoing a Phase III clinical trial in combination with corticosteroids as a first-line therapy for GvHD.In March 2025, Equillium reported topline Phase III EQUATOR trial results for itolizumab in first-line aGVHD. While the study did not show a meaningful difference in CR or ORR at Day 29 versus placebo, itolizumab demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in longer-term outcomes, including CR at Day 99, duration of response, and failure-free survival. In April 2025, the FDA declined to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation or support an Accelerated Approval pathway for itolizumab, citing limitations in the EQUATOR study data.

MaaT Pharma's MaaT013

MaaT013 is a standardized, donor-derived microbiome ecosystem therapy characterized by high richness and diversity. It includes BUTYCORE, a consortium of bacterial species known for producing anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids. The therapy is designed to reestablish the balance between the patient's gut microbiome and immune system, aiming to enhance immune tolerance and responsiveness, thereby addressing steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal-dominant aGvHD. MaaT013 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by both the US FDA and the EMA.

In December 2024, MaaT Pharma shared encouraging updated results from its Early Access Program at the ASH 2024 Annual Meeting. Subsequently, in January 2025, the company announced promising topline findings from the Phase III ARES trial, where MaaT013 achieved a 62% overall gastrointestinal response rate by Day 28, marking a significant advancement as a third-line treatment for GI-aGvHD.

medac's MC0518

MC0518 is an investigational mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy developed by Medac GmbH, currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGvHD) following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. This therapy leverages the immunomodulatory properties of MSCs to mitigate the severe inflammatory responses characteristic of SR-aGvHD, a condition where the donor's immune cells attack the recipient's tissues despite steroid treatment.

The IDUNN trial, a pivotal Phase III study, is evaluating the efficacy and safety of MC0518 compared to the best available therapy (BAT) in pediatric and adolescent patients. The primary endpoint is the overall response rate (ORR) at Day 28, with secondary objectives including overall survival (OS) up to 24 months and freedom from treatment failure (FFTF) within six months. Preclinical assessments have demonstrated that MC0518 is well-tolerated, with no evidence of tumorigenicity or significant adverse effects in animal models.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for GvHD are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the GvHD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight's latest published market report, titled as Graft versus Host Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034, will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the GvHD country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The GvHD market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total allogenic transplant cases

Total Graft Versus Host Disease Cases

Type-specific Cases of Graft Versus Host Disease

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Cases by Grading

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Cases by Organ Involvement

Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease Cases by Grading

Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease Cases by Organ Involvement

Total Treated Cases of Graft Versus Host Disease

Mortality Adjusted Treated Cases of Graft Versus Host Disease

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM GvHD market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this GvHD market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the GvHD market.

