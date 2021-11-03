4,000 attendees meet at BLOCKCHANCE 2021 to discuss climate change, regulation, and tokenization

On 2-4 December 2021, BLOCKCHANCE Europe 2021 will open the doors of the Chamber of Commerce in Hamburg, Germany, to more than 4,000 participants and 120 speakers . Attendees will join the event either in person (if vaccinated or recovered) or virtually.

Blockchain and climate change: Transparency and sustainable impact

With COP26 under way and Bitcoin's exorbitant energy bill, climate change is high on the agenda. Pascal van Knijff, CEO at Future of Trust, will discuss how blockchain can support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Katharina Gehra, CEO of Immutable Insights, will highlight blockchain investments, in line with ESG standards. Robin Klemens, Co-Chair of Hyperledger Climate Action and Accounting SIG will deep-dive into open climate accounting systems.

"Digital transformation is the ultimate catalyst to reach the SDGs. We can create disruptive ecosystems to fulfill a vision where we improve the quality of life and the environment we live in," Pascal van Knijff, CEO of Future of Trust.

Bitcoin and sustainable mining, topics of controversy in tandem, will be analyzed by Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8 Mining. Lennart Ante from Blockchain Research Lab and Peter Marggraff, CEO of Crypto Supply will discuss Bitcoin's impact and how this contrasts with its economic potential.

Blockchain regulation – bringing light to darkness

High-level policy makers from the European Commission such as Lukas Repa, Senior Policy Officer Fintech and Blockchain and Björn Sören Gigler, Senior Digital Innovation Officer will dissect regulation of digital technologies, while Stephan Breidenbach, Leader for Policy and Legal at GermanZero will look into the future of digital legislation.

"What makes BLOCKCHANCE so interesting is the great diversity our speakers bring to the table. Research in blockchain is linked to the real economy, while investors get direct access to business-use cases," says Fabian Friedrich, CEO of BLOCKCHANCE.

Tokenization and NFTs

Tokenization and the gateway to a token-based economy are also highlights with Yael Tamar, Co-Founder of SolidBlock linking tokenization to the future of finance. Konstantin Graf, Co-Founder of Kollektor will analyze the hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while Marc Buckley, Consultant at the World Economic Forum will speak about tokenized investments. Fabian Vogelsteller, a Blockchain veteran since the early days of Ethereum who proposed the token standard will also take to the stage in Hamburg.

This is just a glimpse of BLOCKCHANCE 2021 with more sessions on digital payments, digital assets, and the potential of a multi-blockchain universe.

BLOCKCHANCE introduces blockchain and emerging technologies for a positive and sustainable future. Our optimistic curiosity attracts and creates a community of like-minded people, thought leaders and visionaries. Together with you, we can shape the world of tomorrow. As a founding member of the EU interest group Inatba, BLOCKCHANCE is considered an accelerator hub in the blockchain community. BLOCKCHANCE Europe is the leading event for blockchain and DLT in Europe. Since 2018, together with the First Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher and the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, BLOCKCHANCE is developing Hamburg into a blockchain hotspot in Europe.

