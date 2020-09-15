3radical Appoints Industry Veteran Michael Fisher as CEO

Following a record financial year in the UK and APAC, 3radical appointed Michael to its Board in April 2020 to spearhead their launch into the North American market. Tremendous momentum has already built in its first few months of operations. Companies like FKA Brands/Homedics and Giving Assistant have adopted the 3radical Voco audience engagement platform to earn data, drive conversion, improve lifetime value, and foster brand advocacy, at scale, with a clear and mutual value exchange.

Following his tenure at Protagona and Epsilon, Michael led North American operations at Alterian. Alongside David Eldridge, then CEO at Alterian, he rapidly grew revenue for North American from $3m to $30m and helped develop the business into a leading global provider of cross-channel campaign management software. Michael then went on to lead Yes Lifecycle Marketing, an Infogroup company, and FLIT Consulting before joining 3radical.

"This is an exciting time to be bringing such a disciplined data strategy to market," said Michael. "The evolution we're seeing first-hand is showing us how much organizations are in need of an innovative approach to how they engage individuals and capture, earn, and utilize their data. The reaction we have seen from brands as we introduce 3radical's award winning platform, Voco, to the US market in the past months has only underlined this. I'm thrilled to be at the heart of this transformation with the amazing team 3radical has assembled."

"Having known and worked with Michael for 20 years, there is no one better suited to delivering disruptive technology and approaches to solve critical business challenges," said David Eldridge, Chairman, 3radical. "I am delighted he is leading the charge for 3radical, enabling organizations worldwide to create and deliver optimal digital experiences that engage individuals and earn data transparently and progressively."

About 3radical

3radical allows individuals to interact with organizations on their own terms. Voco's real-time decisioning engine is able to combine game science theory, data accumulated from billions of interactions, and immediate self-reported data, resulting in the optimum blend of interactive content, rewards incentives and channel for each engagement. The permissioned-base, earned data is willingly and transparently provided in return for a mutual value exchange, and can be used to improve the relationship of the individual with the organization across all channels, and by informing product and service development.

3radical provides solutions globally with offices in the United Kingdom, North America, and Singapore.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274510/3radical_CEO_Michael_Fisher.jpg

SOURCE 3radical