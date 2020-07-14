3radical and Experiom Partner to Fill Gaps in Data Capture Strategies for Brands

Partnership will also extend the value of MarTech investments with enhanced analytical insights capabilities

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, developer of the Voco audience engagement platform, today announced a new partnership agreement with Experiom, a marketing technology integrator with a history of providing development solutions for brands and agencies.

Experiom partnered with 3radical to bridge the gap between the shifting consumer-driven marketing landscape and the fundamental need for a consented data capture infrastructure for their clients. With the 3radical Voco platform, Experiom will be able to implement interactive experiences that best engage consumers, and the brands that serve them, through transparent, mutually-beneficial value exchanges that "earn" consumers' data. Together, Experiom integration services and 3radical engagement technology will:

Provide data architecture modifications, technology, and integration for ethical consumer data collection and consented data utilization strategies, designed specifically to extend the life of existing MarTech investments

Assist in the delivery and analysis of the unique data generated through 3radical's Voco data capture mechanics

Leverage insights to inform customer lifetime value, relationship development, loyalty, and segments for targeted customer acquisition campaigns

"As the world changes to better accommodate consumer preferences and intent, 3radical's progressive engagement technology will help our clients' communicate more relevantly by enabling the "earning of data" through progressive, consented experiences," said Tony Cox, Managing Partner at Experiom. "We are confident in the engagement delivered through 3radical's Voco platform and, therefore, have developed integration templates for the Adobe Experience Platform, as well as other leading marketing technologies. We see tremendous potential in providing brands services to significantly expand the value of their current MarTech investments or replace legacy data sources."

David Eldridge, CEO at 3radical, added: "3radical and Experiom share a common philosophy around the ethical capture, collection, and utilization of earned consumer data through advanced and transparent engagement strategies. We are excited to combine our respective technology and integration services to serve brands as they evolve their data strategies to meet the critical demands of developing consumers-driven engagement experiences."

To learn more about capturing earned data through mutually-beneficial value exchanges via 3radical's Voco audience engagement platform, please visit www.3radical.com.

About Experiom

Originally founded in 2003, Experiom is a marketing technology integrator with a history of providing development solutions for brands and agencies. The company is known for embracing a crawl-walk-run implementation model that prevents technical over-engineering. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Experiom has resources located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. Experiom embraces a remote work model that provides the best qualified resources at a fair price without regard for geographic restrictions. www.experiom.com

About 3radical

3radical, the developer of the Voco audience engagement platform, allows individuals to interact with organizations on their own terms. Voco's real-time decisioning engine is able to combine game science theory, data accumulated from billions of interactions, and real-time self-reported data, resulting in the optimum blend of interactive content, rewards incentives and channel for each engagement. The earned data is willingly and transparently provided in return for a value exchange, and can be used to improve the relationship of the individual with the organization across all channels, and by informing product and service development.

3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the United Kingdom, North America, and Singapore.

www.3radical.com

SOURCE 3radical