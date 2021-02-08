3radical Adds Executive Leadership to Extend Strategic Services Capabilities

New role will expedite key initiatives as company continues to penetrate market

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions, today announces the hiring of Kevin Bauer as Senior Vice President, Strategic Services.

In this new role, Kevin will be spearheading global growth by extending the company's consumer data acquisition and audience engagement strategy as delivered through 3radical's gamified experiences. He will help further identify opportunities linking customer engagement, employee engagement, business intelligence and analytics to offer a more comprehensive solution set to 3radical clients. Additionally, Kevin will manage the advancement and global deployment of The Radical Network, a group of independent consultants charged with extending 3radical's capabilities to scale delivery of its strategic services to new and existing clients.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the 3radical team as we look to maximize opportunities by communicating and refining our earned data and audience engagement value proposition across global clients and prospects," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at 3radical. "As we continue to solve for the ever-evolving market needs, Kevin will be focused on driving new and ongoing revenue-generating capabilities delivered to clients seamlessly within our sales, implementation, and account management models."

Michael adds, "This expansion of 3radical's leadership team comes at a time 3radical is seeing tremendous momentum with new brands like FKA/Homedics and Giving Assistant joining existing major customers like DBS Bank, Rank, Mediacorp, Standard Chartered Bank, National Australia Bank, and others in deploying the company's consumer data acquisition and engagement solutions."

With over 25 years of hands-on experience as an executive leader and operator, Kevin has built and run marketing, technology, data, and enterprise transformation programs for some of the largest brands in the US and Europe, in industries as diverse as retail, technology, healthcare, financial services and more. Kevin's particular focus is on how strategic planning, data strategy, marketing technology, and consumer experience work together to unlock profitable growth and consumer loyalty.

"There is so much great work happening and a ton of energy within 3radical," said Kevin. "I'm really excited to be part of a team that is innovating fast and delivering strategies, processes, and software that have proven so successful at achieving our clients, as well as our internal, goals and priorities."

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We give organizations an innovative way to achieve unprecedented engagement and earn data directly from their audiences through 3radical's gamification software. Supported by comprehensive strategy and execution services, business users have the ability to quickly create and publish interactive digital experiences based on a wide array of gamification mechanics and rewards. These compelling online experiences are delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by preference data, real-time decisioning, and learning based on billions of interactions. Every exchange results in fully-permissioned, "earned data" provided willingly by the individual in a transparent, mutually beneficial environment – critical to informing the business and elevating communication strategies, especially as other data sources become less effective. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

