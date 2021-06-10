3M™ and Eko confirm launch of new Littmann® CORE Digital Stethoscope in Europe

The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope offers clinicians access to both analogue and digital auscultation options and can connect to Eko's software app via Bluetooth. The Littmann CORE Stethoscope offers access to additional benefits including:

User can switch from analogue listening to digital

Amplification 2 up to 40x at peak frequency, versus mechanical

up to 40x at peak frequency, versus mechanical Seven sound amplification levels

Provides active noise cancelation

Connects to Eko software on a smart device to visualise, record, store & share auscultation assessment

"3M Littmann Stethoscopes is a pioneer in auscultation innovation and quality, and today, we are introducing our most advanced stethoscope yet to Europe," said Kristi Barnett, senior director, 3M Medical Devices. "The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope combines the superior acoustics of the Littmann Cardiology IV Stethoscope with Eko's digital technology and software to aid and enhance a clinician's auscultation assessments."

The collaboration between 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko brings together two innovative companies that are focused on delivering comprehensive health care solutions to drive better patient outcomes.

"For clinicians, listening is a gateway to making critical diagnoses. Being able to confidently assess heart and lung sounds helps ensure the best cardiac and pulmonary care possible," said Connor Landgraf, co-founder and CEO, Eko. "Partnering with 3M Littmann Stethoscopes allows us to incorporate the power of our digital and machine learning technology alongside the stethoscope trusted by millions of clinicians worldwide, which can help impact patient outcomes and quality of care in Europe. Combining the 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope with the Eko software platform helps clinicians elevate cardiopulmonary care to a whole new level."

The combination allows a healthcare professional located outside of secondary care, treating patients in their homes or in a community practice, to have access to cutting-edge clinical decision support. Also available is the ability to connect directly to their consultant in secondary care, mitigating the need for the patient to make unnecessary travel into traditional clinic environments.

In the midst of a global pandemic, and the highly challenging need to assess and monitor COVID patients, this can be leveraged as a means to protect healthcare professionals, whilst providing the highest standards of care.

The very same function that allows the streaming of the sounds from the Littmann CORE Stethoscope via the Eko app, and to a variety of wired and Bluetooth headphones, can also facilitate communication to several hearing aid models, providing a long-awaited solution for many hearing-impaired healthcare professionals.

For more information on the 3M Littmann CORE Stethoscope or where to buy, please visit: www.littmann.pl/CORE. For more on Eko software, please visit ekohealth.com/platform.

1 Average product rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon in the United States as of March 10, 2021.

2 Up to 40x amplification based on comparison of analogue versus electronically assisted amplified listening with maximum volume at the peak frequency (125 Hz).

