3M helps empower Europe's young talent at EuroSkills 2025

3M is committed to nurturing young talent and promoting continuous learning. Through its partnership with EuroSkills 2025, 3M will provide innovative products and solutions for optimal competition performance. Its technical teams are dedicated to offering insights into product applications, helping competitors address both competition challenges and everyday work tasks.

Chris Goralski, Group President, Safety & Industrial, stated, "Our collaboration with EuroSkills 2025 aligns with 3M's efforts to help advance the workforce of the future. By working together, we can provide even greater opportunities for students to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers and contribute positively to their communities. At 3M, we are excited to be supporting the next generation of leaders through this invaluable partnership."

3M's involvement in EuroSkills 2025 underscores its commitment to inspiring the next generation of professionals, bridging the skills gap in specialized trades, and addressing the evolving needs of the manufacturing sector. Michael Stroik, VP Community Relations, added, "Our investments not only help to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce but also contribute to the overall well-being and success of the communities we serve. At 3M, we believe that education is the cornerstone of innovation, and we are honored to play a role in shaping a brighter future for all."

"We are pleased to collaborate with 3M as Main Skill Sponsor – their technical expertise and commitment to young talent help raise the professional standard of the competition and ensure the right conditions for the competitors. This allows our skilled athletes to act as role models and encourage young visitors to consider a career in vocational education and training. Support like this from our partners is essential in our efforts to showcase vocational education in the best possible light. Thank you!", says Henrik Kjeldsen, CEO at EuroSkills 2025.

Investing in the Future Workforce

With a legacy of giving back for over 70 years, 3M continues to empower future generations by fostering educational opportunities and community development. In 2024, the company supported communities globally with cash and product donations exceeding $56 million.

The 3M 2025 State of Science Insights reveals that people worldwide view manufacturing jobs as having a positive impact on the economy (75%). In the UK, the 2025 State of Science Insights poll took a national sample of 1,093 adults with key findings across four areas: Sustainability & Climate Tech; Future of Mobility; Safety and Future of the Workforce. For this latter category, which fits closely with the EuroSkills competition, 78 per cent of those surveyed respect people who work in manufacturing roles with 77 per cent saying there should be more opportunities for people to learn manufacturing skills. 66 per cent recommend manufacturing as a career, and among these, 33 per cent say it's for higher pay with 31 per cent saying job security.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

About EuroSkills Herning 2025, Denmark

EuroSkills, Europe's largest skills competition, is set to take place in Denmark in September 2025. Hosted at Scandinavia's largest exhibition center, MCH Messecenter Herning, EuroSkills Herning 2025 will gather hundreds of talented young skill athletes from 33 European countries to compete in 38 different skills. The event, spanning five days, will feature an opening ceremony, three days of intense competition, and a closing ceremony where medals and awards will be presented. With up to 100,000 visitors expected, attendees will have the chance to engage in 'Try-A-Skill' activities and explore various vocational education and career opportunities.

