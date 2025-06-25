3iQ Recognized as "Best Digital Asset Investment Manager", "Best Bitcoin ETF Issuer" and "Fund Manager Innovator of the Year" at 2025 Industry Awards

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce it has won awards at three different industry ceremonies, solidifying its position as a leader in the provision of transparent, well-managed and regulated digital asset investment products.

As the first regulated digital asset investment manager to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, as well as the first provider to integrate staking yields into Ethereum and Solana ETPs, 3iQ is fast becoming recognised as a global leader.

The award categories won by 3iQ are:

Best Digital Asset Investment Manager at the Digital Commonwealth Awards, held in the City of London's Mansion House





Best Bitcoin ETF Issuer ($100m+) at the ETF Express Canadian ETF Awards, held at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto





Fund Manager Innovator of the Year at the Wealth Professional Awards 2025, held at the Liberty Grand in Toronto





3iQ's award recognitions come at a time of transformational developments in the crypto industry as digital assets across the world become more widely accepted as an asset class not only for advancing technological innovation, but investment.

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ, said: "To be recognized as Best Digital Asset Investment Manager at such a prestigious award ceremony in the heart of the City of London demonstrates just how 3iQ is a leader in this space and our Best Bitcoin ETF Issuer and Fund Manager Innovator of the Year accolades are further evidence that we are delivering some of the most innovative ETFs on the markets."

"We are passionate at delivering the best-in-class digital asset investment products. Ever since launching the world's first Bitcoin ETF to be traded on a major stock exchange, we have been pushing the boundaries of investment in this new asset class, in particular with QMAP, our digital asset hedge fund platform that provides access to well risk-managed portfolios of investments. These award wins are testament to the hard work of the team and I'd like to congratulate everyone at 3iQ."

Winners of the Digital Commonwealth Awards were judged by a panel of stringently independent industry leaders, innovators and thought leaders from various sectors within the digital and financial industries. Their collective expertise ensures that each award category is judged with the highest level of professionalism and insight.

James Bowater, Founder and CEO of The Digital Commonwealth, said: "3iQ are trailblazers when it comes to delivering innovative digital asset investment products, so for our independent panel of judges they were a clear winner when it came to selecting them as Best Digital Asset Investment Manager. Congratulations to them and the team."‍

The Service Provider categories undergo a two-step nomination and voting process for the awards. Initially, a survey of industry participants is used to identify nominations for each category. Nominations are then collated and reviewed by the ETF Express editorial team and a shortlist of Service Providers is provided for each category. These shortlists are then combined with the Issuer shortlists to be voted on by the industry in a second survey.

Beverly Chandler, Editor at ETF Express, said:

"Well done 3iQ for your success in being voted as a leader in the provision of digital asset ETFs and we congratulate you for winning the category of 'Best Bitcoin ETF Issuer ($100m+)'."

The Wealth Professional Awards team conduct research and draw on knowledge and information gained through Wealth Professional to support and supplement nominations received and to ensure that no one deserving of recognition is missed. Winners are voted for by an independent judging panel comprising industry leaders and senior representatives.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io

