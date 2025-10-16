3iQ and Further Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Digital Asset Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund

The partnership combines Further's institutional expertise with 3iQ's industry-leading Managed Account Platform (QMAP)

It aims to deliver risk managed institutional-grade access to digital assets

Enabling sovereign and institutional investors to access digital assets with confidence

ABU DHABI, UAE and TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Further, a leading institutional investment solutions provider, to launch a digital asset multi-strategy hedge fund designed for institutional and sophisticated investors.

This collaboration brings together 3iQ's robust infrastructure and expertise in institutional-grade digital asset solutions and Further's deep knowledge of the digital asset and blockchain ecosystems. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering innovative solutions within a sovereign-backed institutional framework.

Institutions and sophisticated investors have long faced challenges when allocating to digital assets, from custody concerns and operational complexity to volatility. This partnership aims to overcome these barriers by delivering a technically secure, transparent, and risk-managed approach to digital asset exposure, while targeting compelling risk-adjusted returns.

The initiative builds on 3iQ's pioneering track record as a digital asset innovator. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution with robust institutional infrastructure. QMAP demonstrates how risk-managed strategies can provide secure exposure to digital assets, helping inform this next-generation partnership with Further.

Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner at Further, said, "This partnership with 3iQ reflects our conviction that digital assets are becoming a permanent allocation in institutional portfolios. By combining our regional expertise and investor relationships with 3iQ's proven infrastructure and investment acumen, we are creating an innovative solution that lowers barriers to entry while upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and security. Our objective is clear: to empower institutional investors to participate in the digital asset economy with confidence, scale, and resilience."

Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO at 3iQ, said, "Institutions are seeking ways to participate in digital asset markets without compromising on security or governance. Together with Further, we are creating a sovereign-backed, risk-managed solution that enables institutions and investors to allocate easily and securely in digital assets, while benefiting from rigorous professional oversight and the potential for market alpha."

For more information and to receive updates on this collaboration, please visit https://pages.3iq.io/3iq-further-partnership.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

About Further Asset Management Holdings Ltd ("Further")

Further is a global investment platform connecting pioneering financial infrastructure with global capital markets. The firm provides institutional investors with access to regulated opportunities across venture, structured products, and digital assets. Its managed entities empower partners to execute sophisticated financial operations—from tokenization to seamless settlement—with security and precision. Chosen by founders and institutions from San Francisco to Hong Kong, Further is a strategic partner known for its focused capital, regulatory expertise, and ability to scale category-defining companies at the frontier of finance. To learn more, visit further.ae .

