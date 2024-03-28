3DMakerpro Officially Launches Moose Series 3D Scanner, Redefining Ease and Precision in 3D Scanning for Novices and Professionals Alike

The new consumer-grade handheld 3D scanners further streamline the 3D scanning process with AI-powered features and robust hardware

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DMakerpro, a pioneer in consumer-friendly 3D scanning technology, announces the launch of the Moose Series, beginner-friendly 3D scanners with AI visual tracking technology. The Moose series is 3DMakerpro's latest consumer-grade 3D scanner line-up offering, designed to handle real-world medium-sized objects into 3D models with remarkable efficiency and precision. Powered by a set of AI features and in collaboration with Oqton, developers of Geomagic Wrap, 3DMakerpro aspires to make 3D scanning easier and more accessible to beginners and advanced users in the creative field.

"The Moose series brings consumer 3D scanning to new heights of accuracy and allows more users to benefit from the convenience of 3D scanning," said Tianshi Yuwen, Global Marketing Director of 3DMakerpro. "Our dedication to innovation empowers us to democratize high-precision 3D scanning and push beyond the boundaries of making all creative visions a reality."

Lifelike 3D Models Reproduced

The Moose series 3D Scanners have been engineered to provide unparalleled precision and accuracy, effortlessly handling objects with dimensions ranging from 15 to 1500mm. Equipped with a 24-bit color capture, Precision-Blue Imaging System, and Smart Platform, the Moose ensures 100% color restoration while enhancing vividness, contrast, and intricate details in the model. Weighing only 280g, the Moose is not a burden at all for users to maneuver through. With upgraded range cameras, the Moose can create exact 3D models with an impressive accuracy of 0.03mm and resolution of 0.07mm, making it suitable for various applications by generating models that closely mimic reality. The Moose Lite, which is the budget-friendly option of the line-up, features mono textures with an accuracy of 0.05mm and resolution of 0.1mm, and weighs only 250g. Moreover, the Moose offers a depth of field ranging from 50mm to 500mm and can capture a larger vertical space, simplifying the scanning of deep cavities and complex objects with significant surface variations.

The Moose series boasts a 40% improvement in accuracy and a 20% improvement in resolution compared to its predecessors. Users benefit from the Moose series' capability to capture fine details and vibrant colors, facilitating precise replication of real-world objects and enhancing project quality. Additionally, the single-frame encoded structured light technology enables the instant generation of a point cloud with every frame, empowering users to efficiently convert scanning modules into detailed 3D models with ease and confidence.

Professional Performance at Ease

The Moose scanners offer a user-friendly alternative to traditional scanning equipment, which is known for its complexity and cumbersome nature. Equipped with AI-powered visual tracking technology and advanced anti-shake modules, these scanners ensure adaptability to objects with intricate structures and diverse surfaces, including deep-colored and dense surfaces. This adaptability enables the Moose scanners to consistently deliver reliable results with minimal user intervention, eliminating concerns about interruptions during the scanning process. The advanced AI Visual Tracking technology of the scanning system guarantees a smooth and efficient scanning process without leaving any marks on the object, while also ensuring the protection of the scanned object from damage. With enhanced surface feature detection, users can rely on precise and accurate scans, obtaining a detailed representation of scanned objects. This empowers users of all skill levels to explore new realms of 3D design and printing, effectively saving time and catalyzing creativity by encouraging them to explore boundless possibilities and reach their objectives without constraints.

Superior 3D Remodeling Experience

JMStudio software provides a comprehensive scanning experience, allowing users to closely monitor the entire scanning process. The auto-align function in JMStudio ensures seamless stitching in most scenarios, significantly enhancing the user experience. Moreover, JMStudio software visualizes the scanning process for users and offers free lifetime OTA upgrades to continually enhance the user experience.

3DMakerpro collaborates closely with Oqton, a renowned provider of manufacturing software solutions, to develop Geomagic Wrap for 3DMakerpro. This software offers a range of industry-grade functions and tools, including Point Cloud Clean Up, Rebuilding of Complex and Organic 3D Models, surfacing tools, and automatable functions. Now, these advanced functions and tools are accessible to general users who aspire to excel in their creative projects. Collaborating with Geomagic Wrap for 3DMakerpro, the Moose series enables users to further optimize their 3D models, meeting sophisticated design requirements. These tools are particularly suited for advanced users aiming for superior results in their 3D modeling endeavors.

Pricing and Availability:

The Moose and Moose Lite 3D Scanners, priced at $699 and $399, respectively, are now available on the 3DMakerpro website.

About 3DMakerpro

3DMakerpro, a distinguished overseas brand under Shenzhen Jimuyida Technology Co., Ltd., was established in 2015 as a prominent provider of 3D solutions. We specialize in offering cutting-edge 3D scanning devices. Our mission is to deliver professional-grade and user-friendly scanners, empowering individuals to craft their immersive 3D world. With a dedicated team exceeding 100 R&D experts, we have independently developed industry-leading software algorithms, including the multi-spectral projection system, visual tracking, no-marking registration algorithm, and automatic model processing. 3DMakerpro is committed to pioneering innovation in the realm of 3D technology.

