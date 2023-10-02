3D Stacking Market worth $3.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Stacking Market is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 20.4 % during the 2023-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth of the 3D stacking market are increasing focus on miniaturization and efficient space utilization in electronic devices, increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, heterogeneous integration and component optimization to improve manufacturing of electronic components and the growing demand for gaming devices and consumer electronics.

3D Stacking Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2028 $3.1 billion Estimated Value by 2023 $1.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Method, Interconnecting Technology, Device Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Maintaining effective supply chain in 3D stacking Key Market Opportunity Rapid expansion of semiconductor applications across various industries Key Market Drivers Heterogeneous integration and component optimization to improve manufacturing of electronic components

3D TSV stacking technology is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D stacking market during the forecast period

TSV technology is instrumental in the development of 3D stacking DRAMs, often in conjunction with microbump interconnects. Furthermore, the use of lasers has been explored in the fabrication of 3D TSV structures, exemplifying the continuous advancements in this technology. In the realm of 3D integrated circuits (3D ICs), TSVs play a pivotal role, enabling advanced packaging techniques and stacking IC chips using TSV interconnects, contributing to the evolution of semiconductor devices. This technology comes in various forms, including Via-First, Via Middle, Via-Last, Hybrid, Deep Trench, Microbump, and Through Glass Via (TGV). Via-First TSV, Via Middle TSV, and Via-Last TSV enable different stacking approaches, catering to various design requirements.

The consumer electronics end user is projected to account for the largest share of the 3D stacking market during the forecast period

Devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables are continually evolving to offer more features and enhanced performance within limited space. 3D stacking addresses this demand by enabling the integration of diverse functionalities and components in a compact three-dimensional structure. This integration results in more efficient devices with optimized power consumption, faster processing, and improved thermal management.

Memory by application is expected to hold largest market share in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market

The 3D stacking technology optimizes the memory device structure, enhancing storage capacity, speed, and efficiency in data handling. The demand for higher memory storage capacity and faster data access has driven the growth of 3D stacking industry in memory devices. By stacking memory cells vertically, 3D stacking allows for greater storage density and faster read-write speeds, meeting the escalating data storage requirements of various applications.

Asia Pacific region in 3D stacking market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific nations, notably Taiwan and South Korea, house some of the globe's foremost semiconductor manufacturing enterprises. Their established proficiency and cutting-edge infrastructure are well-suited for advanced semiconductor technologies, including 3D stacking. Furthermore, these countries have witnessed substantial economic expansion, resulting in heightened consumer electronics demand. Consequently, there is a growing imperative for the adoption of advanced semiconductor technologies. These factors are driving the market growth in the region.

The key players in 3D stacking companies include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung (South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), ASE (Taiwan), GlobalFoundries Inc. (US), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Powertech Technologies Inc. (Taiwan) and, Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) and many more.

