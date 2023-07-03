3D Printing Powder Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 5.8 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The 3D Printing Powder Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 27.1% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 5.8 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global 3D Printing Powder Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 5.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 27.1% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the 3D Printing Powder Market

The global 3D Printing Powder Market is segmented based on material type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on the material type- The 3D printing powder market is segmented into metal, plastics, and ceramic. Metal is estimated to remain the most dominant material in the coming years. Easy to manufacture complex parts, manufacture precise and highly detailed objects, offers high strength and hardness with very low weight, and less material wastage are key advantages of metal 3D printing. The plastics material category is expected to remain the second largest during the forecast period.

Based on the metal type- The market is segmented into steel, nickel alloys, titanium alloys, aluminum alloys, cobalt alloys, and others. Titanium alloy is estimated to remain the most dominant metal type in the market till 2028. Titanium alloys are preferred for applications that require significant weight saving while maintaining high performance in end-use industries, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, and engineering industries. Aluminum alloys are likely to have the most impressive growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Among the end-use industry type- The market is segmented into aerospace & defense, medical, automotive, energy, and others. Medical is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry type in the market during the forecast period. Key applications are surgical implants (e.g., cranial plates or hip joints), external prostheses, dental crowns & bridges, and removable partial dentures. Also, used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug formulations for clinical trials (small batches size).

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for 3D Printing Powder during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following:

The USA is the largest 3D printing market with the presence of major hardware, material, and software manufacturers in the country.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market over the next five years. China, Japan, and India are among the key countries to adopt 3D printing technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

3D Printing Powder Market Drivers

The 3D printing powder market grew at a modest 0.6% year on year in 2020, due to the pandemic. The market saw an excellent resurgence in 2021, primarily propelled by the growing use of 3D printing products. Below given are a few more reasons behind its growth -

Increasing acceptance of 3D printing technologies across various end-use industries.

An expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).

The rising need for products in the medical industry, especially in the dental segment.

Top 8 Companies in 3D Printing Powder Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

ATI

Arkema

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH (A BASF SE Company)

EOS

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the 3D Printing Powder Market How lucrative is the future? The market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and Forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization

