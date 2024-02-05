3D Printing Plastics Market worth $4.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA, PETG), Form, Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Tooling), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods), and Region- Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of the 3D printing plastics market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials in the aerospace industry, growing industrialization and rising disposable income in developing economies have contributed to the growth of the automotive industry and, in turn, the demand for 3D printing plastics. Increased supply of 3D printing plastics due to forward integration of key polymer companies. Several governments globally support adopting 3D plastic printing in various industries.

PLA type segment is expected to grow with second highest CAGR in 3D printing plastics market during the forecasted period.

The 3D printing plastics market is segmented based on the types into photopolymer, ABS, polyamide, PLA, PETG, Others. Polylactic Acid (PLA) is a type of plastic commonly used in 3D printing. It is derived from natural products like sugar cane and corn starch, making it biodegradable and eco-friendly. PLA is available in both soft and hard forms, allowing for the creation of a wide range of products. It is known for its reliability, quality, and vibrant colors, and it is one of the most popular and affordable 3D printing materials. PLA is easy to work with, available in a variety of colors, and can be used as either a resin or filament. The photopolymer segment dominated the overall 3D printing plastics market in 2022, owing to its exceptional properties and wide acceptance in end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive industry.

Liquid form to be the second fastest-growing segment in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume

The liquid segment is projected to register the second highest CAGR, both terms of value and volume, during a forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D printing materials and plastics in the powder form is due to the rise in demand from the aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare industries.

Tooling application is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

The tooling segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing application of the global 3D printing plastics market. Tooling applications in 3D printing plastics involve the use of 3D printed rapid tooling to support traditional manufacturing processes such as injection molding, vacuum forming, or silicone molding. This allows for the production of limited silicones and composites, with a flexible, agile, scalable, and cost-efficient tooling process. 3D printed tools can support the low volume fabrication of parts in various materials, including plastics, and enable the production of thermoplastics parts cost-effectively in-house.

Healthcare to be the second fastest-growing end-use industry in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume

3D printing plastics in the healthcare industry has gained significant attention due to its potential for creating customized, high-quality medical devices. 3D printing allows for the creation of customized prosthetic limbs that can be tailored to the specific needs of individual patients. This can improve the comfort and functionality of the prosthetics, leading to better patient outcomes. 3D printing used to create biocompatible implants, such as dental implants or orthopedic implants, that can be customized to fit the specific needs of individual patients. This can improve the success rate of the implants and reduce the risk of complications. The use of 3D printing in the healthcare industry has the potential to revolutionize the way medical devices are designed, manufactured, and delivered. It offers a cost-effective, efficient, and customizable solution for creating high-quality medical devices that can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be registered second highest CAGR in terms of value during forecasted period

The 3D printing plastics market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific 3D printing plastics market is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by a potent mix of factors. Soaring demand from industries like aerospace, automotive, and wind energy is at the forefront, with China leading the charge. China, the world's one of the largest 3D printing plastics producer and consumer, is driving the market with its booming domestic aircraft and electric vehicle production. This insatiable demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials is propelling the region's 3D printing plastics market to new heights. Countries like Japan and South Korea, with their established automotive and electronics industries, are also contributing significantly to the regional market growth. Their focus on technological advancements and sustainability goals aligns perfectly with the advantages of 3D printing plastics, ensuring continued demand in the years to come.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global 3D printing plastics market 3D Systems Corporation (US), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Stratasys, Ltd. (US), Solvay (Belgium), Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), EOS (Germany), Formlabs (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l. (Italy), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Ensinger (Germany), and Zortrax (Poland) among others.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg