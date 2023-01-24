3D Printing Materials Market Value To Be USD 16,230.8 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing materials market has garnered USD 2,578.8 million in revenue in 2022, and it is projected to rise by 25.9%, to capture USD 16,230.8 million by 2030, as per P&S Intelligence.

This growth can be ascribed to the snowballing use of 3D printing in the manufacturing industry for mass customization and the rising demand for automobiles in developing countries.

3D Printing Plastics Are Consumed in Highest Quantities

In 2022, the plastic category dominated the market with a share of above 30%, by volume. This is because plastic is cheap, easily available, and useful for a range of designs. Additionally, over other types, plastic materials provide a better resistance to abrasion, versatility, extreme temperatures, and shock, along with exceptional durability and flexibility.

Furthermore, polymers are best suited for 3D printing applications because they offer a variety of colors and are lightweight. Additionally, plastics can endure stress and be easily molded into several forms. Hence, they are extensively demanded for additive manufacturing in the consumer goods, automotive, medical, and electronics industries in European countries.

Filament Form Is Most-Extensively Used

In 2022, the filament form category had the largest volume share in the 3D printing materials industry. This can be ascribed to the usage of filaments in several household objects, educational models, cars, and toys.

The most-commonly used filaments are PP, TPU, ABS, nylon, PVA, and PLA, credited to their high strength, low cost, and wide application areas.

North American Firms Key Customers for 3D Printing Material Suppliers

In 2022, North America had the largest share in the market, of approximately 45%. This can be ascribed to the extensive adoption of this technology in product manufacturing and mass customization. The U.S. and Canadian governments are playing a key role in boosting the usage of 3D printing.

In 2022, Europe had the second-largest share, of approximately 35%, owing to the existence of established aircraft manufacturing businesses, including EuroJet Turbo GmbH, Airbus SE, European Satellite Navigation Industries, and ArianeGroup.

Because 3D printing offers operators a lower risk of equipment failure, simpler supply chain, and low end product weight, their acceptance has improved in the aerospace sector.

Aerospace and Defense Firms Widely 3D-Printing Key Components

With a share of 40%, aerospace and defense stands as the largest end user in the market. Such companies have widely begun to 3D-print parts from titanium, one of the most-expensive materials for this industry. For instance, GE is using 19 3D-printed fuel nozzles in its GE9X engines, which are designed for the next generation of Boeing 777xs.

