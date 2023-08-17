3D Printing Market size worth USD 162.7 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 23.63% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global 3D Printing Market Size By Offering, By Process, By Technology, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Printing Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 3D Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.63% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 24.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 162.7 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Advancements and Challenges in the Global 3D Printing Market: Key Players Spearheading Innovation

The global 3D printing market continues to surge forward, driven by a wave of technological innovations and strategic partnerships among key players. This computerized additive manufacturing process has transformed industries, facilitating the creation of intricate designs and three-dimensional objects. Key players in the market, including industry giants 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, EOS GmbH, ExOne, GE Additive, HP, Materialise, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, and Voxeljet, are at the forefront of this revolution, reshaping the manufacturing landscape.

Market Drivers

The global 3D printing market's rapid growth is underscored by several driving factors. The marriage of technology and creativity has revolutionized operations, production procedures, customization, marketing, and design across various sectors. This innovative process streamlines manufacturing through efficient error-free production, reduced development costs and time, and the ability to create tailor-made products that meet consumers' unique demands.

Industries such as jewelry, electronics, textiles, and engineering have harnessed the potential of 3D printing, transforming their landscapes. Research and development in Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) are seamlessly aligning with the burgeoning demand for prototyping applications and personalized products, fueling the market's expansion.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the global 3D printing market presents substantial opportunities, challenges remain on the path to growth. The shortage of skilled professionals, technicians, and standardized protocols hampers the industry's full potential. Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions into existing systems and addressing misconceptions prevalent among manufacturers pose additional challenges.

Despite these challenges, the market offers a plethora of growth opportunities. Technological advancements, potential improvements in manufacturing processes, and enhanced supply chain management are set to define the market's future. Key players are actively adopting 3D printing, particularly within the aerospace and defense sectors, marking a significant shift in their operational paradigms.

The future of the global 3D printing market is bright, as innovation continues to surge and industries embrace the possibilities offered by additive manufacturing. As technology evolves and misconceptions are dispelled, this market is set to become a pivotal force across sectors, shaping the manufacturing landscape and redefining product development and production processes.

The combined efforts of key players like 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, EOS GmbH, ExOne, GE Additive, HP, Materialise, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, and Voxeljet are instrumental in driving the global 3D printing market's expansion and ensuring that it remains at the vanguard of innovation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3D Printing Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global 3D Printing Market into Offering, Process, Technology, Vertical, And Geography.

3D Printing Market, by Offering

Material



Printer



Service



Software

3D Printing Market, by Process

Binder Jetting



Directed Energy Deposition



Material Extrusion



Material Jetting



Powder Bed Fusion



Sheet Lamination



Vat Photopolymerization

3D Printing Market, by Vertical

Automotive



Aerospace and Defense



Healthcare



Industrial



Printed Electronics



Others

3D Printing Market, by Technology

Direct Metal Laser Sintering



Fused Deposition Modelling



Selective Laser Sintering



Stereolithography



Others Technologies

3D Printing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research