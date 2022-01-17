3D Motion Capture Market size worth $ 377.7 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

With the growing amount of research within the industry and the medical application industries and the progression of the technological innovations, especially for computer vision technology, the 3D Motion Capture Market is growing.

Jersey City, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Motion Capture Market" By Type (Hardware, Cameras, Sensors), By System (Non-Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems, Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems), By Application (Education, Media And Entertainment, Biomechanical Research And Medical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Motion Capture Market size was valued at USD 151.8 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 377.7 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2028.

Global 3D Motion Capture Market Overview

With the growing amount of research within the industry and the medical application industries as well as the progression of the technological innovations that are developing, especially for computer vision technology, the 3D Motion Capture Market is growing. Other factors such as the specific hardware and software programs that are required for data processing and the need for more advanced processors are restraining the growth of the overall market. The dynamic and evolving nature of the market has resulted in the emergence of various several new products on the market, which includes inertial/non-inertial systems, active/passive systems, and portable/fixed systems.

However, the end-users of these systems prefer the systems that provide high-quality and accurate data for applications like games and films, biomechanical analysis, robotics, education, engineering, and many others. And the market is witnessing to grow as per the demands of end-users. For instance, animators who are looking to capture advanced motion movement within their production materials, with extensive post-processing, are required to invest in active optical systems, as compared to passive systems, as high reliability and accuracy are trademarks of the active optical systems. Additionally, the technological innovations in computer vision technology and the rise in demand and preference toward high-quality 3D animations drives the market growth.

One of the primary motivators for using 3D Motion Capture is to speed up the development cycle for complex 3D CGI characters for film, television, video games, and others. Over the past years, 3D Motion Capture technology is increased day by day. This results in increasing research and development activities from the start-ups involved in the market. Growing demand for high-quality 3D animations and a decrease in the investment cost of the 3D Motion Capture system will enhance the market growth.

Key Developments

February 2020 – Vicon, a vendor in motion capture, announced that it had signed a contract with visual effects provider, DNEG for Vicon's flagship Vantage solution utilizing both its Tracker and Shōgun software.

– Vicon, a vendor in motion capture, announced that it had signed a contract with visual effects provider, DNEG for Vicon's flagship Vantage solution utilizing both its Tracker and Shōgun software. July 2019 – OptiTrack announced new software for its optical motion-capture systems that offer big improvements to real-time movement tracking. According to the company, it can accurately track and reflect human movements in real-time less than 10 ms of latency, with enhanced quality and fewer artifacts.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Vicon Motion Systems Limited, Qualisys AB, Motion Analysis Corporation, Xsens Technologies B.V., Optitrack Synertial Labs Ltd., Phasespace, Inc., Phoenix Technologies, Inc., Noraxon Usa, Inc., Codamotion, Solar Street Lights USA, and Yingli Solar.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Motion Capture Market On the basis of Type, System, Application, and Geography.

3D Motion Capture Market, By Type

Hardware



Cameras



Sensors



Software



Others

3D Motion Capture Market, By System

Non-Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems



Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

3D Motion Capture Market, By Application

Education



Media and Entertainment



Biomechanical Research and Medical



Others

3D Motion Capture Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

