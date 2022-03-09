3D Medical Imaging Services Market to Reach $377.06 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, surge in R&D activities in 3D imaging technology, increase in number of 3D medical imaging devices drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Medical Imaging Services Market by Technique (Ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, and Others), and Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global 3D medical imaging services industry generated $207.13 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $377.06 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4601

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, surge in R&D activities in 3D imaging technology, increase in number of 3D medical imaging devices drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market. However, high cost of 3D medical imaging technology and unfavorable reimbursement regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of approval for products and surge in number of key players that develop innovative technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Most of the hospitals did not offer 3D medical imaging services during the Covid-19 pandemic as hospital resources were shifted to take care of patients infected with Covid-19. However, these services were provided only in case of emergency.

Many clinics were also closed down due to lockdown measures and to reduce possibility of cross-contamination. This reduced the overall market revenue for 3D medical imaging services.

The MRI segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technique, the MRI segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to advancements in MRI technology. However, the ultrasound segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advancements in technology in the medical healthcare sector and advantages offered by 3D ultrasound imaging as compared to traditional ultrasound imaging.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4601

The oncology segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the oncology segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to demand for early diagnosis and surge in prevalence of cancer. However, the cardiology segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cardiovascular diseases and rise in number of hospitals.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of key players for development of innovative 3D medical imaging services, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of hospitals, surge in demand for early diagnosis, and rise in prevalence of cancer & cardiac disease.

Leading Market Players

Accurate imaging Inc.

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Digirad Corporation

Del Medical Systems Group, Inc.

Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc.

Inhealth Group Ltd.

RadNet Inc.

Teleradiology Solutions

Trident USA Health Services

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

3D Printing Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research*

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research