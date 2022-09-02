3D Laser Scanner Market to Surge with 7.8% CAGR Due to its Extensive Applications in Several End-use Industries - Future Market Insights, Inc.

3D laser scanners for architecture & construction are expected to gain major traction across the 2022-2032 forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.6%. Asia Pacific market for 3D laser scanners will experience a growth rate of 7.7% until 2032. German automobile company BMW is an early adopter of 3D printing and 3D scanning technology.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D laser scanner market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity across the estimation period between 2022 and 2032, with an impressive CAGR of 7.8%. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,587.2 Million in 2022 and totaling around US$ 3,378.4 Million by 2032. According to the historical projection by FMI, from 2017 to 2021, sales witnessed significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6%.

A 3D laser scanner is a device that digitally captures the shape of physical objects with the help of laser light. Being a contactless process, 3D laser scanning is used to analyze real-world objects in order to collect data in terms of their shape and appearance. The collected data in turn is used to create 3D models.

There is an impressive surge in the demand for 3D laser scanners throughout the projection period owing to its widespread application in various industries such as construction & architecture, automotive, and aerospace & defense.

Key Takeaways

3D scanning technology is time efficient, and economical and saves efforts throughout the production process, along with that it also improves output quality. In order to reduce the dimensions of actual items, 3D scanners employ laser, light, or x-rays which are further used to generate a 3D model of the scanned object using the software.

According to the recent FMI analysis, 3D laser scanners are increasingly becoming technologically advanced and developing more accurate scans. With surging technological trends, 3D laser scanners are becoming more cost-effective to manufacture and distribute as well. An evolutionary boom has been created in handheld 3D digitizers and robust 3D printers in recent years within the 3D scanning marketplace.

Over the last few years, 3D laser scanning has managed to influence various industries including film and media, gaming and technology, medical, manufacturing, automotive, and many more. Owing to this, the market for 3D laser scanners is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The freedom of movement integrated into the product is one of the most dynamic factors responsible for the surge in the 3D laser scanner market. Being one of the most reliable technologies to offer real-time visualization paired with a higher degree of accuracy than other alternatives available in the market. Such adoption of innovative technology in many companies despite industry domain is expected to drive the 3D laser scanner market in near future.

3D laser scanners are gaining traction in the world owing to their increased usage in the world of construction. With the latest technological advancements, the Objective of collecting topography details at locations that humans cannot access through the automotive Internet of Things (IoT) can be achieved by a 3D laser scanner. Surging demand in the automation industry is expected to fuel its future growth.

The growing automotive and healthcare industry is increasing its focus on technological advancements and innovation. In terms of product type, the Tripod-mounted 3D scanner will gain the highest traction over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players are focusing on producing cutting-edge technology that provides customers with industry-leading ease of use, accuracy, and speed, powered by cutting-edge technology.

Basis Software, Inc. FARO, Hexagon AB, 3D Digital Corporation, ShapeGrabber Inc., JoeScan, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, Kreon Technologies, CREAFORM, Perceptron Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble, Zeiss, Topcon

Key Segments Covered in the 3D Laser Scanner Industry Analysis

3D Laser Scanner Market by Product Type:

Tripod Mounted 3D Laser Scanner

Fixed CMM-based 3D Laser Scanner

Portable CMM Based 3D Laser Scanner

Desktop 3D Laser Scanner

3D Laser Scanner Market by Offerings:

3D Laser Scanner Hardware & Software

3D Laser Scanner After Services

3D Laser Scanner Market by Frequency Range:

Low range 3D Laser Scanner

Medium range 3D Laser Scanner

High range 3D Laser Scanner

3D Laser Scanner Market by Application:

3D Laser Scanner in Reverse Engineering

3D Laser Scanner in Quality Control and Inspection

3D Laser Scanner in Virtual Simulation

3D Laser Scanner in Face Body Scanning

3D Laser Scanner in Rapid Prototyping

Other 3D Laser Scanner Applications

3D Laser Scanner Market by End Use Industries:

3D Laser Scanner for Automotive

3D Laser Scanner for Health Care

3D Laser Scanner for Aerospace & Defense

3D Laser Scanner for Architecture & Construction

3D Laser Scanner for Energy & Power

3D Laser Scanner for Tunnel & Mining

More Insights into the 3D Laser Scanner Market

On the basis of geographic divisions, North America is expected to dominate the global 3D laser scanner market by accounting for a total of 28% revenue share in 2022. The region is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

The United States is likely to adopt a 3D laser scanner system to analyze crime scenes. Laser scanner tools are proving to be helpful for investigators to solve a crime that involves firearm trajectory. Furthermore, these, mini artificially intelligent vehicles called 0–R3 is expected to be seen on the Dubai streets for patrolling and security purpose.

According to Future Market Insights analysis, Europe is accounting for a significant revenue of nearly 30% share of the 3D laser scanner market. European nations are anticipated to hold vital opportunities owing to the use of 3D laser scanner technology in the paleontology field which is expected to create lucrative growth in the market.

SOURCE Future Market Insights