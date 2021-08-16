3D IC Market to Garner $51.81 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 20.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for internet of things (IoT) technology and technological advancements in 3D packaging technology drive the growth of the global 3D IC market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "3D IC Market by Type (Stacked 3D and Monolithic 3D), Component (Through-Silicon Via (TSV), Through Glass Via (TGV), and Silicon Interposer), Application (Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, and Others), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, Medical Devices, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global 3D IC industry was accounting for $9.18 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $51.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for internet of things (IoT) technology, growing trend of miniaturization of electronics devices, and technological advancements in 3D packaging technology drive the growth of the global 3D IC market. However, high initial capital investment and high cost of materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of fan-out wafer level packaging technology is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (370+ Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12897

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the manufacturing industry and global economy. The majority of electronic components such as LED chips and wafers, and ICs are imported from China but the ban on import-export and shutdown of manufacturing units created a shortage of supplies.

but the ban on import-export and shutdown of manufacturing units created a shortage of supplies. Majority of electronics manufacturing hubs were temporarily shut down to curb the spread of virus. This hampered the supply chain, revenue, and shareholder returns.

Slowdown in production by OEMs and reduction in demand for smartphones hampered the demand for 3D ICs.

The stacked 3D segment dominated the market growth

By type, the stacked 3D segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global 3D IC market, due to increase in advancements in semiconductor technology and increased demand for 3D stacked ICs. However, the monolithic 3D segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, as it enables multiple transistor layers above a single substrate.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the 3d IC Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12897?reqfor=covid

The MEMS/sensors segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the MEMS/sensors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period, as they enable the fabrication of relatively thin devices with small footprints and electrical interconnects with small parasitic capacitance. However, the logic segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global 3D IC market, owing to rise in popularity of 3D integrated circuits because of their potential benefits.

Asia- Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global 3D IC market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to high demand for automated switching devices and power modules and rise in demand for high voltage operating devices. The report includes analysis of other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12897

Major market players

Amkor Technology (U.S.)

United Microelectronics Corp (( Taiwan ))

)) ASE Group ( Taiwan )

) Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

) STMicroelectronics ( Switzerland )

) Xilinx Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ( Taiwan ).

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size is Projected to Reach $22.10 Billion by 2030

Mixed Signal IC Market Size is Projected to Reach $149.80 Billion by 2027

AR/VR Chip Market Size is Projected to Reach $7.76 Billion by 2026

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market is Projected to Reach $91,185 million by 2025

Flip Chip Market Size is Projected to Reach $39.67 billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research