3D Cell Culture Market Size is Estimated To Garner USD 3,721.68 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " 3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-Based Platforms, Scaffold-Free Platforms, Gels, Bioreactors, Microchips, and Services), Application (Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, and Regenerative Medicine), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports .

The global 3D cell culture market size was evaluated at USD 1,234.86 Million in 2019 and is estimated to garner USD 3,721.68 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of 3D cell culture market size are rising emphasis on the production of alternatives to animal testing, increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the availability of research funding.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON 3D CELL CULTURE MARKET SIZE

Inconsistent and disrupted operations in the supply chain and the availability of human capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to have an effect on business development.

On the contrary, the rise in clinical activities for the production of novel COVID-19 therapies serves as a huge opportunity for key players in the industry. Stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine research has shown positive results for the treatment of COVID-19 disease, so this is expected to compensate for the deleterious effects caused by lockdowns.

For the prominent players in the 3D cell culture industry, the overall COVID-19 effect is therefore expected to remain moderate.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE 3D CELL CULTURE MARKET SIZE

A rise in demand for organ transplantation and tissue engineering for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the 3D CELL CULTURE market size.

Moreover, the emergence of new technologies such as the lab-on-a-chip technique, based on the concept of microfabricated tissue part culturing, is anticipated to further fuel the 3D cell culture market size.

Increased 3D cell culture adoption in diagnostic centers, hospitals, and biotech and pharmaceutical firms, and increased demand for organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine is expected to increase the 3D cell culture market size.

It is anticipated that a growing number of research activities, combined with an increasing number of organizations investing in 3D cell culture production, will continue to fuel the 3D cell culture market size. In addition to rising investments by key corporations and research organizations, due to the increasing demand for organ transplantation is further propelling the 3D cell culture market size.

3D CELL CULTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The scaffold-based platform segment is expected to hold the largest 3D cell culture market share during the forecast period. By providing a surface on which the cells can easily impart 3D growth, scaffold-based platforms are used to alter the cell culture procedure. Scaffolds, due to the availability of a range of materials and structural options, are used in drug development and cell expansion.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the existence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use 3D culture technology. In addition, an increase in demand for organ transplantation and an increase in R&D is expected to drive the region's adoption of 3D cell culture practices.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Scaffold-Based Platforms

Macro-Porous Scaffolds



Micro-Porous Scaffolds



Nano-Porous Scaffolds



Solid Scaffolds

Scaffold-Free Platforms

Gels

Bioreactors

Microchips

Services

By Application

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

