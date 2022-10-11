3D Bioprinting Will be $5,873 Million Market by 2030, Projects P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D bioprinting market in 2021 was valued at $1,189.0 million, which is predicted to rise to $5,873.0 million by the end of this decade, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.4% between 2021 and 2030. This is due to the limited number of organ donors and the growing elderly population with chronic illnesses.

Bioengineering has grown in importance to the human civilization since it allows for the creation of living tissues and organs. Moreover, researchers have made significant progress in the 3D printing technique due to the growing demand for bio-engineered organs.

High Demand for Transplantable Tissues and Organs

Globally, there is a huge need for the vital body parts for transplantation, which is the key factor propelling R&D in 3D bioprinting. A big discrepancy between the availability of and demand for tissues and organs only worsens things. The kidneys, heart, lungs, liver, and intestines are just a few of the several organs that are required for transplantation.

Similarly, there is a strong need for bone, skin, blood vessel, heart valve, and corneal transplants. Although there is a growing need for organs and tissues, donation rates have been about the same over the years.

The growing number of patients on the donor waiting list due to the shortage of such parts for transplantation is a significant problem for healthcare providers and organizations.

Why Is North America Heavily Using Bio 3D Printing?

The significant growth in the elderly population, rise in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure all contribute to North America generating around 40% of the revenue.

With a share of almost 90% in 2021, the U.S. is the larger 3D bioprinting market in North America . This is because tissue engineering and fabrication R&D is expanding, which is advancing the technology in this region.

. This is because tissue engineering and fabrication R&D is expanding, which is advancing the technology in this region. Similarly, a large customer base, increasing R&D in this field, government assistance, and tax incentives are why APAC will have the highest growth rate.

Major developments in this field have been achieved by Chinese researchers, including the liquid-in-liquid printing technique, which combines liquid polymers to create a stable membrane.

Inkjet Technology Preferred for 3D Printing of Living Cells

The inkjet technology has the largest revenue share because it enables printing complex tissues and organs on culture surfaces, using living cells as bio-inks. Inkjet printers are also widely used in the medical sector because of their excellent dependability.

Similarly, the rise in the usage of the magnetic levitation technology is a result of its affordability. The main problems, such as poor biocompatibility in bio 3D printing, are expected to be eliminated by the magnetic levitation technology, due to its higher speed and precision.

