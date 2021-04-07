3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market is growing by leaps and bounds with Top Key players like 3Dynamic Systems, Aspect Biosystems, Allevi, BioDan | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs market. The 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues at the global and regional levels. The Global 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 2,846.3 million by 2027.

Market Overview

The surging demand for organ transplantation across regions owing to the rising prevalence of a disease that results in the need for organ transplants is contributing to the growth of the 3D bioprinting of the living human tissue market. As per the Council of Europe, "Demand for organ transplantation is increasing all over the world, but there are not enough organs available to meet the need. This shortage of organs is now the limiting factor in treating many patients with chronic organ failure and has led to high numbers of patients on waiting lists". In 2020, more than 150,000 patients were registered on organ waiting lists in Europe, and on average every year, 41,000 patients receive a transplant, and 48,000 new patients are registered on waiting lists. That is nearly six new patients added to a transplant waiting list every hour. Also, 18 patients die every day waiting for a transplant in Europe. Also, as per American Transplant Foundation, Almost 114,000 people in the United States are currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant. And Another name is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.

COVID-19 Impact

During the COVID scenarios, bioprinting was used for testing potential treatments for Covid-19, cancer, and other diseases. Most of the population got infected with COVID-19 and 3D bioprinting plays a crucial role in the tracking down of a cure for the novel coronavirus. Also, the bioprinting researchers are focused on developing 3D Bio printed Human micro-tissues, which are then infected with SARS-CoV-2. As per research by Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and colleagues "Working to 3-D print thousands of replicas of human organs, or organoids, to test potential treatments for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus."

Global 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Application, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Research

Clinical

The clinical segment dominated the product type segment of the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market in 2019 and will grow at 20.1% CAGR to reach US$ 2,052.7 million by the year 2027.

By Technology, the market is primarily segmented into

Inkjet

Extrusion

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Others

Amongst technology, the extrusion segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 21.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the extrusion segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 57.2%.

By material, the market is primarily segmented into

Collagen

Gelatin

Alginate

Synthetic Macromolecules

Hyaluronic Acid

Generic Hydroge

Others

Amongst material, the collagen segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the collagen segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 16.2%.

By tissue type, the market is primarily segmented into

Generic Tissue/Organ

Renal

Skin

Bone

Liver

Lungs

Cardiac/ Cardiovascular

Adipose Tissue

Cartilage

Ocular Tissue

Tumor Tissue

Others

Amongst tissue, Generic Tissue/Organ segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the Generic Tissue/Organ segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 36.7%.

By End-Users, the market is primarily segmented into

Hospitals

Research Organizations & Academic Institutes

In 2019, the Research Organizations & Academic Institutes segment dominated the global 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market with nearly 76.2% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027, the segment will garner US$ 2,099.4 million of the market.

3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market with almost US$ 235.4 million in revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 23.15% over the forecast period owing to the surging prevalence of chronic disease coupled with the emerging need for organ transplants.

The major players targeting the market includes

Allevi

Aspect Biosystems

BioDan Group

BIOLIFE4D

Cellbricks GmbH

Cellink

Digilab

GeSiM

Microdrop Technologies

MicroFab Technologies

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in t the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market?

Which factors are influencing the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market?

What are the demanding global regions of the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs Market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

