37 Interactive Entertainment's Near term Targets Have Been Validated By SBTi

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 37 Interactive Entertainment's Near Term targets for promoting greenhouse gas emissions reduction have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company announced the news on World Environment Day, through their special event Together for a Green and Beautiful Guangzhou. The relevant information has also been released on the SBTi official website on 2 July.

This has been another international recognition that 37 Interactive Entertainment gained in the field of environmental practice. Earlier this year, the company's sustainability case was selected in the Harvard Business School's casebook. In the 2023 CDP climate questionnaire, the company was upgraded to B- , ahead of the industry's average performance.

The SBTi validated Near Term targets for 37 Interactive Entertainment are as follows:

37 Interactive Entertainment commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 74.3% by 2027 to a 2019 base year.

37 Interactive Entertainment commits to increase active annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 0% in 2019 to 100% by 2027, and to continue active annual sourcing of 100% renewable electricity through 2030.

37 Interactive Entertainment also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods and employee commuting 50.4% by 2032 from a 2022 base year.

SBTi has classified the company's scope 1 and 2 target ambition as in line with a 1.5°C trajectory.

Leading the Industry in Environmental Performance by Racing to zero

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a globally renowned climate action organization. As of May 2024, more than 8,300 companies worldwide have taken action based on the SBTi guidelines, including some well-known companies.

According to the latest data from SBTi, 37 Interactive Entertainment became the 79th listed company in the Greater China region and the 3rd listed company in A-share market validated by SBTi.

From the industry-leading internal carbon inventory, active participation in carbon sink trading, to the co-creation of value chain emission reduction, 37 Interactive Entertainment is making progress towards the science-based targets with aggressive actions.

Since 2019, the carbon emissions within the scope of operation (Scope 1&2) of 37IE have been decreasing year by year. The company's carbon emissions within its scope of operation in 2023 have been reduced by more than 69.35% compared with the baseline year of 2019.