365Talents Pioneering Ethical and Reliable AI in Talent Management achieves the ISO 42001 standards

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 365Talents, a global leader in AI-based talent and skills intelligence solutions, has become the first HR Tech organization to achieve the ISO 42001 standards. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to transparent, responsible, and ethical AI, meeting the growing demand from businesses for reliable and ethical technologies in talent management. By obtaining this certification, 365Talents establishes a new benchmark in the industry, ensuring its clients access safe and trustworthy AI solutions.

A Unique Advantage: Building Trust in AI

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the future of work, trust in AI technologies has become a critical issue. The ISO 42001 standards ensures that AI decision-making processes are meticulously documented, enabling users and organizations to trace decisions and confirm their adherence to ethical and fair practices. For businesses leveraging AI in talent management such as recruitment, development, and retention this level of transparency is vital. As the first HR Tech company to earn this certification, 365Talents empowers clients to use transparent AI systems, minimizing biases and reinforcing fairness in HR processes.

Leading Ethical and Responsible AI in HR Tech

Achieving the ISO 42001 standards level, 365Talents as a global leader in ethical and responsible AI, setting it apart from competitors. While many platforms incorporate AI, few can guarantee compliance with the stringent transparency and traceability standards required by the certification. This recognition highlights 365Talents as not only a technological pioneer but also an ethical leader, providing organizations with AI systems designed to respect users and facilitate informed, fair, and secure decisions.

"By achieving the ISO 42001 standards, we affirm our role as a trusted leader and committed partner for our clients in their use of AI," said Loïc Michel, co-founder of 365Talents: "Our clients rely on us to support their most critical talent management decisions. This certification represents not just a milestone but a steadfast commitment to advancing responsible innovation."

About 365Talents:

With 365Talents, companies are harnessing the power of Skills Intelligence to fuel their people's development and achieve their business goals. We help HR and managers discover the untapped talents and skills to take quick, targeted action by giving employees the power to control their professional development.

