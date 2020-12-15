360VUZ Video App attracts top international investors

The round had new investors participation from Knollwood Investment Advisory, Impact46, AlFalaj Investment and DAI. The funding will be used to advance the development of the immersive video app proprietary technology and innovative features, expand its global reach and offer more personalized experiences to build a hyper-connected world.

Chris Rogers, 360VUZ Board Member and Mobile industry expert said: "360VUZ is uniquely positioned to build a global success story. The company has already demonstrated success in building an innovative product that is capable of being highly scalable to different geographies globally."

"Giving users an unparalleled social immersive experience while building a highly scalable and lucrative business is our focus. We are as well very thrilled that we had the strongest and most profitable quarter to date. Our aim is to elevate our innovative technologies and features to continue in removing constraints of people. We believe that now more than ever our mission is vital to help people and businesses from all around the world by removing barriers of TTA (Travel, Time and Access) using our immersive platform and technologies," said Khaled Zaatarah, founder and CEO, 360VUZ.

360VUZ has been releasing major innovative features on monthly basis such as the Celebrity Voice Chat Feature and VIP Chat Feature in line with the vision to give users an unmatched experience to connect users, fans and celebrities together and revolutionizing the immersive social experience by building on the Entertainment value curve and making the platform not just a viewing experience but an immersive social experience.

In Q3 2020, 360VUZ signed agreements with 25 Telcos from around the world covering markets such as the UK, Spain, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Turkey, Morocco, Algeria, and South Africa. The agreements were set to ease out the subscription for 360VUZ users around globally enhancing their immersive experience. Telecoms recognise that immersive media and 5G are the future of video broadcasting. Immersive media such as VR, AR and XR will disrupt the market and change leadership in telecommunications. 5G is enhancing the user experience of the new media industry.

The new investment is gearing the startup for a strong Series B investment round, positioning 360VUZ as one of the most well capitalized startups in the media and entertainment space.

In addition to Knollwood, Impact46, and DAI investment participation, 360VUZ is backed by investors like Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Media Visions, AlTouq Group, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin, DTEC Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Al Rashid family and other strategic angel investors.

