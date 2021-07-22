360Science Announces Snowflake Integration

360Science helps organizations large and small, from virtually every vertical and sector improve the data that matters most to them. Top down requests for data driven decision making isn't enough, people must be equipped with tools like Cortex that allow them to find answers quickly and easily.

"One of our principal tenets is All Your Data, All Your People," explains Brian Haering, Chief Operating Officer at 360Science. "This means weaving accessibility throughout our products both in terms of ease-of-use and connectivity. We've engineered our tools to be powerful and simple to use for all types of users across an organization."

Snowflake's focus on providing new ways to access and utilize data harmonizes well with 360Science's dedication to empowering users everywhere with data they can trust. Combined with 360Science's proprietary data matching technology, the integration will give users more control and confidence in their Snowflake data.

About 360Science

360Science is a data quality company specializing in matching, deduping, unifying, linking and verifying contact and business data. Using purpose-built Artificial Intelligence, proprietary phonetic and fuzzy matching algorithms, context-sensitive lexicons, and a contextual scoring engine, 360Science defeats the errors, inconsistencies and challenges commonly found in contact and business data. Learn more at 360Science .com

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Learn more at snowflake .com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579649/360_terrain_FINAL_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579650/360ScienceGradient300_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.360science.com



SOURCE 360Science