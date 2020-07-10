360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Video Conferencing Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Conferencing Software helps businesses engage in seamless online communications through audio meetings, video meetings, and webinars, with features like chat, screen sharing, and recording. Video conferencing tools can be used to host or join virtual meetings with fellow workers, company partners, or customers, irrespective of the locations of the attendees. These solutions remove the need for physical attendance in meetings regardless of urgency and ease everyday schedules for everybody involved, thereby enhancing client relationships and ensuring open and reliable communications among teams.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Video Conferencing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Zoom, Skype, Cisco, Microsoft, and GoToMeeting sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Video Conferencing Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Video Conferencing space.

Video Conferencing Software Quadrant Highlights

Company evaluation was conducted for 100+ companies offering top video conferencing software services, out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Zoom, Skype, Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans, TeamViewer, GoToMeeting, join.me, Adobe Connect, UberConference, Whereby, and Lifesize have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy. These vendors lead the Video Conferencing Software market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, combined with their robust business strategies to achieve sustained growth.

Amazon Chime, Bitrix24, Vidyo, and Fuze have been identified as Innovators, as these companies have innovative portfolios of the best Video Conferencing Software and the potential to build strong business strategies for growth in order to be at par with the market leaders. These vendors have been providing the best Video Conferencing Software offerings as per customer demands.

Oovoo and Rocket.chat have been identified as Emerging Players in the best Video Conferencing Software market. These companies specialize in offering highly niche and personalized solutions & services to their clients and have also focused on making acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

Spike and Gruveo have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best Video Conferencing Software solutions & services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Video Conferencing Software comparisons between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Video Conferencing Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Video Conferencing Software Market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Access Control Software.

