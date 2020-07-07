360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best ERP Systems Vendors

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Systems connect a variety of business operations together and allow for the flow of information among them. By gathering and integrating shared transactional data from various intra- and inter-organizational sources, ERP systems eliminate duplicate data and provide a single database that stores high-quality & easily accessible information. ERP systems today are a vital part of the operations of thousands of companies across sectors. ERP systems can be categorized using multiple criteria, such as platform or delivery model, and are used to maintain consistency in the sales cycle by monitoring production, accounting, and content.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best ERP Systems to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the ERP Systems market. 360Quadrants also lists the top 10 ERP Systems.

360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

ERP Systems Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants evaluated over 30 companies in the top ERP Systems space out of which the best 15 were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

SAP ERP , Netsuite, SAP Business One, Tally, and Sage Intact have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Apache, Encompass and Epicor ERP have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy.

ERPNext, Spruce, Odoo, Adjutant, and Marg ERP have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but a poor business strategy.

Orion, Mie Trak Pro, GRMS and Syspro have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities

360QUADRANTS SCORING METHODOLOGY

The top companies in the ERP Systems market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the ERP Systems market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

