360Quadrants Releases Best Embedded Systems Vendors in 2020

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded Systems are programmed devices that enable the functioning of machines wherein they are used. These systems are a combination of computer hardware and software. Embedded systems are used to perform different functions based on their configurations, design, and flash sizes. They require a minimal number of user interfaces and are highly stable and reliable in terms of power supply. Embedded devices are well-connected to each other and can perform various tasks through a single SoC while maintaining power and cost requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF EMBEDDED SYSTEM VENDORS ON 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants evaluated over 40 companies offering Best Embedded Systems of which the top 25 were categorized and placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

STMicroelectronics, Intel, Renesas, NXP, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics, and Microchip have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Nuvoton, Advanced Micro Devices, Infineon Technologies, and Mediatek have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and an innovative business strategy, which helps them in setting new trends in the market.

ON Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Xilinx, Rohm Semiconductor, Broadcom, Fujitsu, and Panasonic have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering and a decent business strategy which helps them in having consistent growth.

Cypress Semiconductor, IBM, Silicon Labs, Marvell, Toshiba Corporation, and Analog Devices have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Top Embedded Systems comparison between vendors.



360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360QUADRANT COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Top Companies in Embedded Systems will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Embedded Systems market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Access Control Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Machine Vision Solutions.

