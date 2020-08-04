360Quadrants releases a quadrant of best warehouse management system vendors in 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Warehouse Management System is a group of software and processes that help businesses in managing and enhancing their warehouse activities right from the time the goods enter the warehouse until they move out. An ideal Warehouse Management Systemhas the potential to provide enhanced visibility into inventory whenever and wherever required. It also helps businesses in managing and improving supply chain operations. A Warehouse Management System is typically used together with or combined with a transportation management system (TMS) or an inventory management system.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on the Best Warehouse Management Systemmarket to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has SAP, Manhattan Associates, HighJump, and Infor sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the market. 360Quadrants also lists the 25 best Warehouse Management System space.

Categorization of warehouse management system on 360quadrants

Company evaluation was conducted for 40+ companies offering Top Warehouse Management System services, out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder (JDA Software), HighJump (Körber), Oracle, and SAP have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Warehouse Management Systems for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

IBM, Infor, Tecsys, and PTC have been identified as Innovators, as the companieshave innovative portfolios of the best Warehouse Management System solutions and apotential to build strong business strategies for business growth to be at par with the leading companies in the market. The companieshave been providing the best Warehouse Management System solutions as per the demands of customers.

Epicor Software, Dematic, Nulogy, Vinculum Solutions, Microlistics, Datapel, Cantaloupe Systems, 3PL Central, Reply, Genertix Group, and Softeonhave been identified as the Emerging Players in the warehouse management system market. These companies specialize in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients and focus on acquisitions and improvingtheir sales abilities in variousregions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

PSI, Mantis, MadE4Net, BluJay Solutions, and Synergy Logisticshave been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best Warehouse Management System solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Warehouse Management System comparisons between vendors.360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360Quadrants company evaluation Methodology

The top companies in the Warehouse Management System market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Warehouse Management System market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 6.3 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Access Control Software.

