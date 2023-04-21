300Gorillas by African Conservation Foundation launches the 'million-dollar gorilla' on Earth Day

LONDON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservation charity, the African Conservation Foundation, launches a brand new NFT Project on Earth Day to raise $1.2 Million to save the world's rarest great ape. The collection includes a one-million-dollar NFT and also offers 5 free expeditions in Africa for the lucky winners.

The Million Dollar Gorilla NFT

On Earth Day, the 'African Conservation Foundation' is proud to launch its bold NFT project which will raise funds to save the Cross River gorilla. These magnificent gorillas are the rarest ape on the planet and one of the world's most critically endangered species, with fewer than 300 individuals remaining in the wild. Hunting and the loss of their forest habitat due to human activities is a major threat to their survival.

The African Conservation Foundation is working to address this crisis by creating protected areas and corridors, whilst also training rangers in monitoring and conservation techniques. With the funds raised, the Foundation will be able to continue its critical work ensuring the survival of the Cross River Gorillas for future generations. However, the funds will not only be used to help this special species survive, they will also be used for general conservation, so donations will be used to save animals across the world!

The NFT project will feature a series of 8,001 unique, one-of-a-kind digital art pieces inspired by Cross River gorillas, African Wild Dogs, and Okapi. Unlike other NFT projects, the majority of the proceeds will go directly to support the African Conservation Foundation's work. There will only be 300 Cross River Gorillas for sale to reflect the scarce number left in the wild.

MILLION DOLLAR NFT

One of the NFTs will be sold for a million dollars, offering the buyer a once-in-a-lifetime luxury safari experience, which will be documented in a feature film about the journey. However, purchasers don't have to spend a million to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip as within the Cross River Gorilla collection of 300, there will be 5 randomly assigned NFTs which grant the holder access to a free expedition in Africa (excluding flights) to aid the charity's work.

"We are thrilled to launch this NFT project on World Wildlife Day and raise awareness for the Cross River gorillas" said Arend de Haas, Executive Director of the African Conservation Foundation. "With the support of the art and NFT community, we hope to raise over £1.6m to preserve the habitats of the incredibly rare Cross River gorillas and secure their future for generations to come."

NFTs are increasingly being seen as valuable collectibles in the art world, and this project showcases the potential for NFTs to make a significant impact in the world of conservation. Web3 projects have already raised funds for conservation initiatives around the world, and this project adds to that momentum, using the power of blockchain technology to help protect the environment and wildlife.

With only 300 of these apes left in the world, there are literally more Bored Ape Yacht Club owners than these gorillas – let's work together to save apes outside the metaverse.

The novel approach to charity fundraising is being delivered in conjunction with web3 start-up 'We Are Meta'. Henry Eames, MD We Are Meta, "Speaking to the ACF and hearing the urgent need for action we couldn't help but try this new approach to fundraising. We can't wait to see who will get the Million Dollar Gorilla, but there are thousands of other NFTs starting from just a few dollars. This mission needs support from as many people as possible."

The NFT project will be available for purchase starting on Earth Day - April 22, and interested parties can learn more and view the available pieces at https://www.300gorillas.com/ today.

About The African Conservation Foundation

The African Conservation Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the protection and conservation of Africa's wildlife and habitats. The Foundation works in close collaboration with local communities, government agencies, and other organisations to implement effective and sustainable conservation programmes.

For more information about the African Conservation Foundation, visit https://africanconservation.org/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059660/ACF_Million_Dollar_Gorilla_NFT.jpg

SOURCE African Conservation Foundation