30 Units of XCMG's New Energy Mining Trucks Set to Revolutionize African Mining Operations

XUZHOU, China, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG") is proud to announce the upcoming deployment of its innovative new energy mining trucks, including a batch of 30 units XGE105 of electric mining trucks, at a leading mining site in the Republic of Guinea. This site boasts nearly three billion tons of controlled and inferred ore reserves, with total resources potentially reaching up to five billion tons.

The XGE105 electric mining truck from XCMG has been designed specifically for the harsh conditions of mining environments. Equipped with a mine-specific permanent magnet synchronous electric drive system, heavy-duty high-strength axles, and a maintenance-free high-shock-resistant battery system, these trucks represent the pinnacle of new energy solutions in heavy machinery.

Additionally, they feature an efficient braking energy recovery system and are fitted with variable damping oil/gas (nitrogen) suspension cylinders at the front and modular balanced suspensions at the rear to enhance lateral stability.

XGE105 has been operated in multiple countries, with a single unit covering over 100,000 kilometers per vehicle and running for more than 1,200 days without interruption as an up-to-date record. The trucks have undergone rigorous validation across extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C, across various latitudes, proving the unmatched adaptability compared to traditional dump trucks.

Recently dispatched from Shanghai's Luojing Port Area, these new energy mining trucks are en route to Africa, with an estimated arrival date around June 22nd. Given their significant number and size, as well as the complex shipping processes involved in their transportation, XCMG has collaborated closely with port authorities, ensuring meticulous planning throughout all logistical phases. XCMG service technicians arrived on-site one day prior to overseeing all operations and ensuring that each vehicle is ready for immediate deployment upon arrival.

About XCMG Machinery

Established in 1943, XCMG Machinery has risen to prominence in the engineering machinery industry, known globally for its competitive edge and influential presence. Pursuing the "Empower Solid Future" mission, XCMG has ventured beyond traditional boundaries to offer an extensive array of products and services, including construction and mining machinery, sanitation equipment, and innovative financial and modern services, leading the industry in diversity and scope. As of the first quarter of 2024, its innovative products had made their way to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide.

