30 Days Countdown: Record Global Participation Highlights CISCE's Commitment to Connectivity, Cooperation and Innovation

BEIJING, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organized by the China International Exhibition Center, will be held from July 16–20, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing. By the time of the 30-day countdown, CCPIT announced key expo milestones, among them, record-setting international attendance, innovation-focused programs, and expanded service offerings.

The State Council Information Office of China held a press conference to brief on the preparations for the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

To date, 650+ companies and institutions from 75 countries and regions have confirmed their cooperation, with 35% of exhibitors coming from overseas—half of those from Europe and the U.S. Over 65% of participants are from Fortune 500 companies or industry leaders, while total exhibitor engagement—including supply chain affiliates—is projected to reach 1,200. The expo is expected to welcome 200,000+ professional and general visitors through both in-person and digital platforms.

Thailand has been named as this year's Guest Country of Honor, with China's Shandong and Guangdong provinces as Guest Provinces of Honor.

The landmark CISCE 2025 Beijing Initiatives will be unveiled during the event, while the third annual Global Supply Chain Promotion Report will also be released at the Expo, providing actionable insights for international cooperation.

Exhibitions will showcase breakthrough innovations and collaborative achievements across seven core sectors: Advanced Manufacturing, Smart Vehicles, Green Agriculture, Clean Energy, Digital Technology, Healthy Living, and Supply Chain Services. A slate of forums and side events will bring together industry pioneers, thought leaders, and specialists to chart new frontiers for global industrial and supply chain cooperation.

Innovation will be front and center at CISCE 2025 with the debut of the Innovation Chain Zone, highlighting trailblazing work from 14 top-tier institutions, including WIPO and the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and demonstrating their end-to-end innovation ecosystems. The event will host 100+ global product launches and unveilings—a 10% increase from 2024—alongside the rollout of the CISCE New Product Hub, the Global Supply Chain Index Matrix, and a Visualized Industrial Map.

Upholding its commitment to eco-friendly, low-carbon, and sustainable operations, the Expo will offer exhibitors personalized concierge services, while providing visiting delegations with customized solutions. Registration is now open for trade visitors, buyers, media, and the general public, with free admission for all guests.

