30,000 Marathon Enthusiasts Ignite the Beauty of Dalian with Their Run

DALIAN, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 7:30 on October 20th, the 34th Dalian Marathon kicked off, with 30,000 marathon enthusiasts successively dashing past the starting line. They crossed the city, running passionately in the cool weather, while being cheered on by enthusiastic citizens along the course.

The 34th Dalian Marathon witnessed 30,000 participants start the race at the sound of the starting gun. The beautiful scenery of the Dalian Xinghai Bay Bridge.

Dalian wins many laudatory titles, such as "Global Livable City", "Culture City of East Asia", "Best Tourist City in China" and "Top Ten Most Livable Cities in China". Because of this, the Dalian Marathon, or "Da Ma", has attracted many marathon enthusiasts at home and abroad to enter the race. This event, which started in 1987, is the earliest marathon in China to reach a scale of ten thousand participants, and it enjoys a high reputation and influence at home and abroad.

As an A1 marathon certified by the China Athletics Association, this year's Dalian Marathon has embraced smart event organization by introducing face recognition and intelligent material collection systems to provide runners with an efficient and convenient race experience. While BeiDou satellite technology offers precise technical support for the safe conduct of the event, enabling accurate monitoring and management. Along both sides of the course, there are also distinctive cultural cheering stations featuring war drums for cheering, photo check-in-spots, cheerleading performances, folk music bands, square dancing, etc., as well as Dalian intangible cultural performances such as Danxian Paiqu (single-stringed plucked ballad), Taiping Drum Dance, Changsuihua Drum Dance (long tassel flower drum dance), and Dalian Puppet Shows.

This year's event features three categories: full maranthon, half marathon, and fun run. The 42.195 km full marathon route starts from the fashionable and modern Donggang Business District, passes through centuries-old Zhongshan Square, crosses Zhongshan Road, the main road of the city. It then takes a turn at the vast Xinghai Bay, followed by a sea-crossing bridge, and returns via the tree-lined Huihua Avenue and the "century-traversing" tram. There is absolutely wonderful view where you look that you can appreciate the sunrise emerging from the ocean, the seafood feast with a romantic date, lighthouses connecting with windmills, and the fusion of classical and modern elements, all which will provide you an unforgettable running experience in Dalian.

In order to enhance the city experience for them, Dalian has also introduced a range of preferential cultural and tourism policies, which will last until the end of October. This year, there are a number of newly "updated" urban experience projects in Dalian-Dongguan Street, which bears witness to the city's development and transformation. Strolling through it, it seems to experience the century-old history of old Dalian. The nationally popular "Gangdong Fifth Street", known for its beautiful images of "large ships and skyscrapers in the same frame", is hailed as the most beautiful road in Dalian. Visitors can take a walk by the seaside at Suoyu Bay and listen to the passionate cheers from the China League One stadium. Additionally, one can board the luxurious yacht "Laohutan" departing from the old Dalian Port pier, enjoying the scenic views and delicious food from the deck.

Experienced runner Kanji ITO, who came specially from Japan to participate in the Dalian Marathon, told reporters that this is already his second time taking part in the event. "Every section of the course is particularly beautiful; it feels as if we are running through a painting! Dalian's citizens are especially enthusiastic, cheering us on throughout the entire race. At the start, I also saw many well-known runners from abroad, which is a testament to the strong appeal of the Dalian Marathon."

