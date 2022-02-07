3 FILS RESTAURANT TAKES NO.1 SPOT AS FIRST-EVER LIST OF MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS IS REVEALED FOR 2022

The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening, 7th February 2022, for the debut of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 11 countries within Middle East and North Africa were announced as the top 50 places to eat in the region at an event held in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Hosted in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event culminated in the announcement of the region's first ever No.1 restaurant, 3 Fils, whose team took to the stage to receive the award.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached infographic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

3 Fils, a casual contemporary restaurant located in Dubai's historic Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, was founded in 2016 by two Emiratis and a Singaporean. The menu features Asian fusion dishes ranging from sushi rolls to indomie, as well as king crab salads, marinated lamb ribs, and matcha chocolates with tea crumbs and milk foam from its dessert bar, Brix, located next door. 3 Fils is one of the most celebrated and recommended restaurants in the UAE and has now earned the highly coveted ranking as the best restaurant in the MENA region. This hidden gem prides itself on elevating every dining experience with a sense of comfort, discovery and sharing in a laid-back harbourside setting.

The Japanese izakaya Zuma in DIFC, Dubai, founded by chef Rainer Becker, claims the No.2 spot, followed by Raz Rahav's OCD Restaurant in Tel Aviv (No.3), which is also named The Best Restaurant in Israel.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, said: "It's a great honour to announce that 3 Fils has made it to the top of the rankings at the inaugural Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards. It is a brilliantly executed home-grown restaurant, loved by local residents and visitors alike. There is no doubt that it sets new standards in creativity, sourcing and food presentation, coupled with a personable service style, and we are delighted to announce that it has been voted No.1. Additionally, we are excited to see that 11 countries from the region are represented on the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants list, demonstrating the extraordinary diversity of cuisine in this region."

The United Arab Emirates tops the list with an impressive 19 restaurants, including three from host city Abu Dhabi, while Israel follows with six restaurants on the list, two of which are in the top 10: OCD Restaurant (No.3) and George & John (No.9). Following close behind are Lebanon and Saudi Arabia with five restaurants each: just outside the top 10 and leading the way for Beirut is Baron (No.12), named The Best Restaurant in Lebanon, while Riyadh's Myazu (No.15) is the winner of The Best Restaurant in Saudi Arabia title. Egypt is also well-represented with four restaurants featured in the ranking including Sachi (No.5), making it The Best Restaurant in Egypt. Jordan also has a player in the top 10 with Fakhreldin (No.7) in Amman named The Best Restaurant in Jordan.

The anime-inspired Japanese eatery White Robata in Kuwait City comes in at No.43, making it The Best Restaurant in Kuwait, while steakhouse Cut by Wolfgang Puck in Doha (No.36) bags The Best Restaurant in Qatar award. At No.31, Mirai is The Best Restaurant in Bahrain, while Tunis restaurant La Closerie (No.46) claims the title of The Best Restaurant in Tunisia. Three Moroccan restaurants also feature, with Marrakech's La Grande Table Marocaine (No.26) being voted The Best Restaurant in Morocco, alongside Iloli (No.32) in Casablanca and +61 (No.49), also in Marrakech.

Popular Singapore-born chef Reif Othman is honoured with the Chefs' Choice Award. Designed to give recognition to a chef who has had a positive impact on the regional culinary community, the award is peer-voted by chefs of the restaurants on the MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list. Othman has worked in many of the leading restaurants throughout the region, including Zuma and Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and recently opened a new restaurant under his own name, Reif Kushiyaki, which features on the ranking at No.16.

The Sustainable Restaurant Award honours the establishment in the list with the highest sustainability rating. This award is presented to Lowe (No.23) in Dubai, a restaurant that has set a new standard for exquisite food that goes hand-in-hand with sustainability. Chef-owners Jesse Blake and Kate Christou focus on reducing waste through nose-to-tail cooking while also supporting their team and the wider community.

As a recognition of excellence in restaurant service and dining experiences, the Art of Hospitality Award is presented to Dubai's Trèsind Studio (No.4). The restaurant is commended for its theatrical gastronomic experience incorporating multiple changes of pace and scenarios. Chef Himanshu Saini's brand of advanced Indian food is matched by the perfectly choreographed service.

Sahar Parham Al Awadhi, formerly Head Pastry Chef at the esteemed Burj Al Arab in UAE, takes home the MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona. Sahar began her culinary career in 2014 and has worked at La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie in Dubai with Izu Ani and Le Saint Georges in Paris. As an Emirati, she believes in showcasing the origins of her ingredients and supporting local producers.

Other pre-announced award winners accepting their trophies on stage include Tala Bashmi, often referred to as the voice of modern Bahraini cuisine, winner of the first Middle East & North Africa's Best Female Chef Award; Kamal Mouzawak, one of Lebanon's most prominent food activists, winner of the Foodics Icon Award for elevating the slow food movement in the country and his outstanding contributions to the restaurant industry; and innovative izakaya joint Kinoya, which picks up the One To Watch Award, presented to founder and 'Ramen Queen' Neha Mishra.

The Voting Process

The list is compiled by the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 250 key leaders in the restaurant industry across the region, each selected for their expert opinion of Middle East and North Africa's restaurant scenes.



The Academy is divided into six regions: the Gulf; Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel, North Africa (East) and North Africa (West). Each region has its own panel of members including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair, to head it up. The panel is made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and highly regarded gourmets. For the 2022 list, each MENA Academy member voted for seven restaurants, with at least one of these located outside the country where they are based. None of the event's sponsors has any influence over the voting process.

Ranking Restaurant Town Country 1 3 Fils Dubai UAE 2 Zuma Dubai UAE 3 OCD Restaurant Tel Aviv Israel 4 Trèsind Studio Dubai UAE 5 Sachi Cairo Egypt 6 Orfali Bros Bistro Dubai UAE 7 Fakhreldin Amman Jordan 8 LPM Dubai Dubai UAE 9 George & John Tel Aviv Israel 10 Gaia Dubai UAE 11 Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai UAE 12 Baron Beirut Lebanon 13 Coya Dubai Dubai UAE 14 HaBasta Tel Aviv Israel 15 Myazu Riyadh Saudi Arabia 16 Reif Kushiyaki Dubai UAE 17 Animar Tel Aviv Israel 18 Trèsind Dubai UAE 19 Kazoku Cairo Egypt 20 Mimi Kakushi Dubai UAE 21 Liza Beirut Lebanon 22 Em Sherif Beirut Lebanon 23 Lowe Dubai UAE 24 Pescado Ashdod Israel 25 Hakkasan Abu Dhabi UAE 26 La Grande Table Marocaine Marrakech Morocco 27 13C Bar in the Back Amman Jordan 28 Tawlet Mar Mikhael Beirut Lebanon 29 Amazonico Dubai UAE 30 Marble Riyadh Saudi Arabia 31 Mirai Manama Bahrain 32 Iloli Casablanca Morocco 33 BB Social Dining Dubai UAE 34 Coya Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi UAE 35 Indochine Dubai UAE 36 Cut by Wolfgang Puck Doha Qatar 37 Porterhouse Riyadh Saudi Arabia 38 Zooba (Zamalek) Cairo Egypt 39 Fusions by Tala Manama Bahrain 40 Milgo & Milbar Tel Aviv Israel 41 Sufra Amman Jordan 42 LPM Riyadh Riyadh Saudi Arabia 43 White Robata Kuwait City Kuwait 44 Hoseki Dubai UAE 45 Izakaya Cairo Egypt 46 La Closerie Tunis Tunisia 47 Clap Beirut Lebanon 48 Butcher & Still Abu Dhabi UAE 49 +61 Marrakech Morocco 50 Tokyo Riyadh Saudi Arabia

